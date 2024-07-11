Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Junior Sport

Bulli U13 girls 'falling in love with football' on journey to State Cup final

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 12 2024 - 9:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Junior Football Club U13 girls will play in the Football NSW State Cup final on Sunday, July 14 in Manly. Picture supplied
Bulli Junior Football Club U13 girls will play in the Football NSW State Cup final on Sunday, July 14 in Manly. Picture supplied

The journey to the State Cup final has not just been about winning for Bulli Football Club's U13 girls rather more about falling in love with the game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.