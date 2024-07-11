Bulli U13 girls 'falling in love with football' on journey to State Cup final

The journey to the State Cup final has not just been about winning for Bulli Football Club's U13 girls rather more about falling in love with the game.
The team - which is co-coached by brother duo Adam and Paul Barlow - is just one game away from being crowned the best in the state in their age group when they take on Belrose-Terrey Hills at Cromer Park in Manly on Sunday, July 14 in the Football NSW competition.
The majority of the squad have played for Bulli since U8s, however in two different teams. For the first time, the teams were combined in 2024 and has seen immediate success.
Adam Barlow - who has his daughter and niece in the team set to take to the field on Sunday - said the journey to the Cup final had been one that had made his team fall in love with the game.
"We've had two golden goals and a penalty shootout in the last three games," Barlow explained.
"I think in a weird way, the first golden goal was probably a watershed moment for them because I've never seen them so excited about a football game.
"I said to them afterwards that this is what football is all about. This is how you fall in love with the game. And you could see them looking at me a bit funny, but then you can see them actually realising that fact.
"They're such a great bunch of girls. They come to training, they're switched on, they train really hard. They just go about their business in such a great way.
"We've got a strong team with strength in numbers, which has gotten us this far. We don't have one superstar that we're relying on. We've got 14 girls and they're all strong and versatile.
"When you've got two teams coming together, sometimes it can go a different way. But it's gone better than I could have expected."
Football South Coast side Bulli will take on the team from the northern beaches known as the Raiders in the decider. Barlow said he expected his team would have to be at their peak to get the job done.
"Three out of the four semi finalists all came from the Manly-Warringah comp. So it's obviously a very strong comp," he said.
"So they're top of their ladder in a really strong comp, so we know we're in for a real game. Maybe we don't know precisely what to expect in terms of how they're going to approach the game and where their strengths are. But you can pretty well assure they're going to be strong across the park.
"Unfortunately for the defence, there's no room for mistakes. Our defence is very strong, but it'll come down to how they take to the situation I think."
The Earle-Canvin coached Balgownie U15 boys fell just short of a final after being defeated by Collaroy Cromer 1-0 last weekend at Ian McLennan Park.
The Rangers were chasing back-to-back Football NSW State Cup titles, after claiming the trophy in 2023.
