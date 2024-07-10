There's silverware on the line this weekend

The first trophy of the local football season will be on the line with the Bert Bampton Cup final slated for Sunday between Bulli and Shellharbour.
The match between the two Illawarra Premier League clubs will be played at Wetherall Park from 2:30pm.
The IPL will have some crunch fixtures between Albion Park and Olympic and Cringila and Coniston, while the Wolves and the Stingrays are also in action.
David Carney's Wolves face a tough challenge away to APIA on Saturday, while Steve Gordon's Rays host Emerging Jets at Macedonia Park, Berkeley on Sunday evening.
Head to illawarramercury.com.au for the most up-to-date football coverage in the region.
From next week, we're rolling our football coverage into the all-encompassing Footy HQ newsletter. All the winter sports news in one place. It comes out on Fridays. Sign up right here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.