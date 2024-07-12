UOW shares Indigenous knowledge with Canadian First Nations students

First Nations students from Canada are discovering there are parallels between the experience of Indigenous peoples in their home country and Australia as they visit Wollongong on a study tour.
The 20 students are spending two weeks in the country, learning about the culture, history and experience of Indigenous Australians from experts and students, under a collaboration between the University of Wollongong and three Canadian colleges: Georgian, Cambrian and Algonquin.
Fittingly they have arrived during NAIDOC Week, the annual celebration of Indigenous people, culture and history.
On Thursday, the students' activities included tree-planting and a natural dye workshop, as they learnt how Indigenous people used various plants and their connection to country.
They have also seen a Bangarra performance in Sydney and toured The Rocks to learn about first contact with Europeans, and will later head to the South Coast and the Daintree rainforest.
Before they even arrived, students had the opportunity to visit UOW's Woolyungah Indigenous Centre under a virtual reality project billed as the first of its kind in the world, developed by Georgian College.
Georgian College student Destiny Larocque, who is Oji Cree from Thunder Bay, Ontario, said there were many similarities but also differences between First Nations cultures across the two countries, identifying the creation stories as one example where there were parallels.
Fellow Georgian student Lauryn Edwards, who is Swampy Cree from Taykwa Tagamo Nation, saw that Indigenous peoples in both countries shared similar post-colonial histories, with connections to culture often disrupted.
"Us being so similar makes it easy to be sympathetic, because we know that feeling," she said.
Bradie Granger, an Indigenous woman and staff liaison from Cambrian College, said the study tour was about giving First Nations students the opportunity to experience Indigenous culture abroad and see they were not alone in their reconciliation journey.
Georgian College staff liaison Saskia Pacquette said UOW and the knowledge shared had been "fantastic".
UOW senior lecturer in Indigenous studies Ash Markstone devised the cultural program for the study tour and said it was about imparting knowledge of not only history, but current Indigenous experiences, especially through a more positive lens.
"Too much of the Indigenous topics taught in schools focuses on the negative things... and that's all really important, but we're focusing a lot more on the incredible things that are happening," Ms Markstone, a Dhungutti woman, said.
The study tour also raised the profile of UOW as a destination of choice for international Indigenous students, she said, and what it was doing in the Indigenous studies space.
"We're doing really cool stuff," Ms Markstone said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.