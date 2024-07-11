'Stop, stop!' - body discovered at Unanderra construction site

Work has come to a halt at a Unanderra construction site after a body was found this morning.
The discovery came on the grounds of 253-257 Nolan Street, a 1.48h industrial block sandwiched between Nolan Street railway crossing and a creek, once home to a Bonds textiles factory.
A worker from a neighbouring business, Bob, said he heard cries of "stop!" coming from the site about 8.30am on Thursday, July 11.
"They started up an excavator, then I could hear someone yelling out "stop, stop!"," Bob told the Mercury.
"I assume they might have been running storm water over into the creek and that's when something's been exposed.
"I didn't think anything of it, but then about half an hour later all these cop cars turned up - crime investigation unit, forensics - everybody else turned up. There were about 20 police.
"They all went down to the side of the creek where they were digging.
"They were down on their hands and knees, digging what I assume was [a body] out of the side of the creek. They had their gloves and [forensic] suits on.
"They way they had forensics there, and roped it off and put things in bags.
"Ambulance [paramedics] went over and had a look. They got back in their car and they were off. There was nothing they could do.
The police activity, during morning rush hour in Unanderra's busy industrial centre, provoked wild speculation on social media.
NSW Police have since confirmed a man's body was found on-site at about 9am, in what appear to be non-suspicious circumstances.
"On arrival, police located the body of a man yet to be formally identified," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District have established a crime scene. Initial inquiries suggest the death is not suspicious."
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The site foreman, of Chappell Building Systems, declined to comment.
The holding sold for $11.275m in November 2022 to Hornby Property Investments Pty Ltd, with the derelict former Bonds facility still partly standing.
Until 2010, the warehouse hosted a workforce of 200-plus and was alive with the hum of sewing machines.
Bonds Unanderra was closed in March 2010 by owner Pacific Brands as a result of work being progressively moved to China.
