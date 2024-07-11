Cracking in walls, insufficient scaffolding and an unhappy Building Commissioner

Cracking in walls, insufficient scaffolding, and a building commissioner who has an eye for detail means Wollongong's Wonder Apartments is once again under scrutiny.
The building is only part-way up, and works have been paused for months due to a prohibition order, but when David Chandler was checking out the Novello building next door on Young Street, his eagle eyes spotted flaws, and he was not happy.
Reporter Glen Humphries has the details.
Earlier this week, descendants of some of the 32 people lost at sea on the SS Nemesis marked the 120th anniversary of their relatives' disappearance above their final resting spot 26km off the coast of Port Kembla.
Four of the original crew members were represented by 23 relatives' at a memorial event out to sea on Wednesday - the 120th anniversary of the wreck. Watch a video of the wreck being discovered and find out more about the story from our reporter Ben Langford.
This will be my last update for a few weeks as I'll be taking some time off to visit family back home in Scotland.
Deputy Editor Janine Graham and reporter Kate McIlwain will work with the rest of our capable team to keep you up to date with local news. I'll see you in August.
As always, thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.