Arsonist tried to blame heritage-listed Albion Park home blaze on cigarette

An arsonist who told police a heritage-list home may have burnt down due to a discarded cigarette came undone after he was heard in incriminating phone calls.
"Bro at the end of the day you f--- with me, you get your house burnt down," Kiall Powell told a friend after the blaze.
Powell, 39, was captured in CCTV footage walking away from 87 Terry Street in Albion Park as a huge plume of smoke billowed from its rooftop on June 24, 2023.
He was seen with Danielle Lawrence and an unknown man when he ignited the fire at the rear of the house shortly before 10.30am.
The two occupants, a man and woman, weren't home at the time and were alerted to the blaze by nearby construction workers who rung their video doorbell.
The couple immediately went home and found it had been destroyed, as well as more than $15,000 worth in their belongings.
Firefighters attended but were unable to save the property.
Twenty minutes later, Powell sent a text message to an unknown person that read: "That c--- ripped me, I burnt his house down."
Police released CCTV footage two months later, appealing for help in identifying the culprits.
Powell saw and appeal and told a friend in a subsequent phone call that he was "going to use this excuse" with police:
"Alright, I got there, I f---ing flicked a cigarette but f---ing, it must've caught alight but I'm not going to say that now," he told his friend on August 14.
"What I'm going to say is when I got there he wasn't home. I left, the f---ing house was fine. I can't tell you any more than that."
Powell later told his friend: "At the end of the day you f--- with me, you get your house burnt down. He'll still live and learn."
The Unanderra man was arrested on August 15 and agreed to take part in a police interview, where he repeatedly suggested the fire was caused by a dropped cigarette.
However, Powell came clean at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 10, pleading guilty to intentionally damaging property by fire.
He will await his sentence date from behind bars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.