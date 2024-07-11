Oak Flats gymnasts leave the rest of Australia in their wake at nationals

They train in a facility colloquially known as the Cow Shed, they won a national talent show and its six-figure purse and now they're the most successful club at the 2024 National Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships.
That's the Oak Flats Albion Park Gymnastics and Acrobatics Club for you.
The club supplied 31 acrobats to the NSW squad at the Gold Coast nationals. Aged from eight to 34 they competed in 11 different partnerships and came away with a massive haul of medals.
After four days of competition, an incredible total of 27 medals were won - 17 gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.
The club, which has a long history of success, finished the championships as the most successful Australian club.
Five groups from the club finished as overall national champions, two groups finished second overall and one group was third.
Nine of the squad made their state debuts while, at the other end of the spectrum, 12 club members racked up their fifth appearance at the nations - some with many more.
Kelsie O'Neil, a member of the club's Level 10 trio, shared captaincy duties for NSW.
The NSW team was selected after impressive performances at two NSW trials and the State Championships held in the year's first half.
"Our acrobats trained up to 18 hours a week preparing for the National Championships in the Albion Park Showground Pavilion, otherwise known as the Cow Shed," club coach Kim Lacey said.
The athletes endure red-hot summers and bitterly cold winter conditions in the shed, but maintain their dedication regardless, she explained.
"Most of the acrobats now get the chance to regroup and enjoy a bit of light training for the next couple of weeks the National Championships were the last national competition for our three Australian representative groups - the International senior trio, the International 13-19 trio and the International 12-18 trio - who now step up their training in the final lead-up to the World Championships in Portugal in September."
