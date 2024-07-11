Illawarra Mercury
Oak Flats gymnasts leave the rest of Australia in their wake at nationals

By Newsroom
July 11 2024 - 4:53pm
Oak Flats Albion Park Gymnastics and Acrobatics national championship squad members show off their skills and their medals at their gym in Albion Park. Picture by Adam McLean
They train in a facility colloquially known as the Cow Shed, they won a national talent show and its six-figure purse and now they're the most successful club at the 2024 National Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships.

