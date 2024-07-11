Magistrate's shock at Warrawong traffic controller's fifth driving offence

A young Warrawong traffic controller has been issued a stern warning after she was busted driving while disqualified for the fifth time.
"You do it again, you're going in (to jail). Understood?," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Juanita Holmes at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, July 11.
Holmes, 22, was caught behind the wheel of a black MG sedan at around 11.25pm on March 7 while she was on the way to work.
Tendered court documents state police were patrolling Corrimal when they nabbed Holmes with an automatic number plate recognition system that registers warnings on vehicles.
After pulling her over and requesting her licence, Holmes told police, "I don't have one". Officers confirmed she was disqualified from driving until January 2025.
Holmes dialled into court from the police holding cells following a warrant being issued after she failed to appear for her sentence on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified.
"She's got one, two, three, four, five suspension or disqualifications on her record," the magistrate said as she flicked through Holmes' history.
"Most people don't have that in a lifetime.
"Do you understand you've got to stop it? Do you know why? Because today, you're likely to go to jail for it.
"It's just gobsmacking that someone can do this so often."
Defence lawyer Ron Davis said Holmes didn't appear for her sentence as she had her dates mixed up, and that she was booked in to complete the traffic offender's program this weekend.
Holmes was handed a four-month intensive correction order, akin to a jail sentence served in the community, and was disqualified from driving four eight months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.