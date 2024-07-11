Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate's shock at Warrawong traffic controller's fifth driving offence

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 11 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Holmes. Picture from Facebook
Juanita Holmes. Picture from Facebook

A young Warrawong traffic controller has been issued a stern warning after she was busted driving while disqualified for the fifth time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.