Check out Dapto Leagues Club's $52 million plan

Dapto Leagues Club is planning a $52 million upgrade that will include a new car park, more restaurants and a change to the front of the building.
Plans for the upgrade have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The statement of environmental effects said there were several aims behind the development, including the desire to "create a building aesthetic that reduces the scale of the building and ties to the heritage buildings in Dapto".
It also hoped to create a better connection between the club and Dapto town centre.
The proposed changes are extensive and include the demolition of the western side of the existing club including a parking area, snooker room and kids play area to allow for an extension to provide a new food and beverage venue and more lounge areas.
The existing ground floor children's play area will be renovated and an additional level of parking above the northern car park will be added.
The reception area and existing entry point from Station Street will be relocated and the Station Street facade will be updated.
A substation in the car park will be removed to allow a new pathway between Station and Osbourne streets
The exterior has been designed to address council concerns about the leagues club's proximity to heritage items like the train station and Dapto Hotel.
"The design has responded to the heritage items that are located in the immediate locality by not presenting an imposing built form and proposing gable and pitched roof architecture akin to the heritage listed station as well as proposing appropriate materiality of the building facade," the statement of environmental effects said.
The report also mentioned the state government's plans to increase housing density at several train stations - one of which is Dapto and claimed the upgraded club would be able to better service the proposed increase in nearby residents.
"The proposal will have a positive social and economic impact as the refurbishment of the club will ensure the ongoing feasibility of the business and diversify the club revenue to an enhanced food and beverage, including alfresco dining and café, and variety of activity spaces," the statement of environmental effects said.
"It is proposed to operate within the same trading hours and operational license conditions as those that currently apply to the club and any potential impacts are to be mitigated and managed."
A traffic study noted the amount of car parking provided is 373 spaces, well short of the Wollongong Development Control Plan's (DCP) requirement of 1340 spaces.
"Whilst the proposed car parking provision is a significant variation from the DCP requirements, the rates provided in the DCP do not reflect the modern operation of licensed premises or the distribution of demand over time that occurs in mixed-use development situated in a town centre environment," the traffic study stated.
"This is clearly evident by the fact that there is available on-street parking within close proximity to the site. If there was a shortfall of 1014 spaces for the existing use, there would be no available parking within close proximity to the site."
It also noted the planned renovations increased the ratio of parking space to floor area compared to the existing situation.
The development application is on public exhibition until July 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.