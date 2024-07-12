Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Road to the final: how Bulli and Shellharbour plan to win Bert Bampton Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli and Shellharbour will contest the 2024 Bert Bampton Cup final on Sunday, July 14 at Wetherall Park. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean
Bulli and Shellharbour will contest the 2024 Bert Bampton Cup final on Sunday, July 14 at Wetherall Park. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Adam McLean

Illawarra Premier League clubs Bulli and Shellharbour are dreaming of lifting the first piece of silverware on offer in 2024 this Sunday, the Bert Bampton Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.