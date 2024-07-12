Road to the final: how Bulli and Shellharbour plan to win Bert Bampton Cup

Illawarra Premier League clubs Bulli and Shellharbour are dreaming of lifting the first piece of silverware on offer in 2024 this Sunday, the Bert Bampton Cup.
One of these teams will be crowned Cup champions at Wetherall Park on Sunday, July 14. As to will win the match, that's anyone's guess, but both sides are feeling confident.
Bulli got to the final via an enthralling 5-2 victory against Tarrawanna which needed extra time to decide the winner. Meanwhile, Shellharbour reached this stage by defeating Port Kembla 3-1 in their semi final, played just a few days ago.
So where will this game be won and lost?
Shellharbour coach Rod Williams said his team would have to keep Bulli's captain and lethal weapon Ben McDonald quiet if his team are to be victorious.
"They've got one of the best strikers in the league in Ben McDonald. He's the go to man," Williams said.
"He's a danger and he can score goals. But in saying that I think we've got some very good players all over the park like Taylor McDonald and Travis [Oughtred] in the backline, Woon Sub Sim in the middle of the park, which is where I generally think these games are won and lost."
Bulli coach Julio Miranda had similar thoughts to his opposing coach that the midfield would be a key area to victory on Sunday. Miranda said his young troops would need to be up for the battle against a strong Shellharbour midfield.
"It will be a battle in the middle of the park," Miranda explained.
"They've got some quality players there with Robbie Delbanco and a really strong backline in Taylor and Travis. There'a a lot of experience and our young boys need to be up for it."
After being promoted to the IPL after winning the District League in 2023, Williams said it would mean the world to his Shellharbour side to win a trophy in their first year in the top flight.
"It would be special. For the first time in the league and to make the Cup final and win it would be beyond anybody's expectations," he said.
"The club's really proud with the boys and I'm proud of the boys. Hopefully we can go on with it and get the win on the day.
"But Bulli are a good young side. They play some really nice football and I think their league position doesn't actually show a true indication of the fact that they do try and play proper football. I think if they keep that squad together, they're going to be very strong in the next year or two.
Bulli has made a habit of winning titles in the last decade, and Miranda said his side were gunning to add to the trophy cabinet against Shellharbour.
It's been tough going for Bulli in 2024 however. Injuries, a young team, and the fact that they haven't played at their spiritual home ground in Balls Paddock due to floods destroying the venue for months have seen the team languishing near the bottom of the IPL.
However, a 3-2 midweek IPL win against Helensburgh has the team brimming with confidence ahead of a Cup final.
"Considering the season we've had, it would be the season highlight to try and win the Cup on Sunday," Miranda added.
"We played Shellharbour in May at Ian McLennan and they have got a very good squad with plenty of experience. It's a cup final, so both teams will give it a red-hot crack."
There are some huge IPL catch-up games set to be played this weekend including a grand final rematch and second versus third going head-to-head.
Cringila will host Coniston in a second grand final rematch in two weeks. In the last game the two played on Saturday, June 29, the Lions looked set to avenge the 2023 decider when they led 3-0 after 36 minutes, before the defending grand final champions came back from the dead to secure a 3-3 draw.
Meanwhile, it will be a massive battle at Terry Reserve on Saturday when second placed Albion Park host third placed Wollongong Olympic.
Here is the full fixture list for this weekend:
