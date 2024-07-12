Wolves looking to knock off defending champions APIA as finals race heats up

With a devastating loss to Sydney Olympic last week now behind them, Wollongong Wolves are desperate to knock off APIA Leichhardt in a potential finals preview.
The Wolves - currently sitting in the sixth and final qualifying spot for the finals - take on an APIA side currently third on the ladder on Saturday, July 13 at Lambert Park in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
David Carney's Wolves were beaten with almost the last kick of the game at WIN Stadium last round. Despite the disappointment, the defeat was not fatal in their race for the finals. However, it doesn't get any easier against the defending champions this weekend.
Carney said that the match could well be a potential finals preview, should the Wolves make it that far.
"If we go there and get the three points, it's going to be a good thing going into finals knowing that we can go anywhere and beat anyone," Carney said.
"We beat Blacktown away, and if we can go and beat APIA it shows that we can go anywhere and win. We're hoping to get into the top four, so hopefully we can get a semi final at home.
"We've got a good run in. We play APIA and Rockdale in the next seven games, but then the rest of the five games are all the teams below us. So we're hoping for another good run.
"APIA are coming off a loss against the Mariners, who were very compact and got them on the break. But by no means are we going there to sit back. We're going to go out there and play our game."
The Wolves' reputation as a leading football nursery continues with forward Sebastian Hernandez coming back in time for the game against APIA after spending the week on trial with A-League club Brisbane Roar.
Former Wolves defender Walter Scott departed the club on the eve of the 2024 season after securing a professional deal with Macarthur, with Hernandez looking to be the next shout for an A-League contract.
Carney - a former A-League championship winner - said he expected his no.11 to be full of confidence after the week of trials.
"I think it's good for the club that we're not just doing well in the league but we're actually producing players that A-League clubs want as well," he said.
"I think it's a positive for the club. Of course we don't want to lose the player, but it's a good opportunity for him. So he should be full of confidence for tomorrow's game."
Kickoff for the match on Saturday is 5:30pm. The match will be streamed on Football NSW's Youtube channel.
The Illawarra Stingrays will be home at Macedonia Park in Berkeley on Sunday, July 14 when they take on Emerging Jets.
Currently fourth on the ladder, a victory is crucial in the race for the NPL NSW Women's league championship. Kickoff for the match is 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.