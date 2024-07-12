Butchers stars to return for clash with Illawarra League leaders De La Salle

Defending Illawarra Rugby League premiers Thirroul will be boosted for their clash against league leaders De La Salle with the return of a number of stars.
Tyrell Fuimaono, Jarrod Boyle, Kaleb Hocking, and Brooman Page are all set to take to Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday, July 13 in the Butchers' round four catch up game against De La Salle.
The league leaders got the better of Thirroul 36-16 just recently on June 29. Butchers coach Jarrod Costello said his team were looking to overturn that result and welcomed the return of some of his key players.
"We played them a fortnight ago, and they were too good for us. So we're looking forward to re-writing that," Costello.
"It's a really important game in the context of the season and how tight it is on that ladder. So we're looking forward to it. It's going to be really tight at the back end of the year, so any two points we pick up now are going to be crucial.
"It's a massive boost [having players back], especially [Jarrod] Boyle. He's very important like all halves are to their team. But boy, he is really important to us. So it's nice to have him back this week."
De La Salle lead the competition with 15 points whilst Thirroul are in fourth on 10 points. Wedged between those two sides are Wests and Collegians - both on 11 points. Just behind the Butchers on points difference are Dapto, with Corrimal in sixth on five points.
Thirroul will have the home ground advantage at Thomas Gibson Park against De La Salle, something they didn't have in the 20-point loss in June. Costello said his side would not underestimate the strength of a crowd backing them on the hill on an important day for the club.
"We really take pride in how well we play at Thomas Gibson Park. That's our home," he said.
"We don't want anyone coming onto our patch and taking two points from us. We spoke about that we need to put in a performance that represents and respects our club and also our sponsors who will be celebrating sponsors day on Saturday.
"So the sponsors of our club are coming to watch, so it's important that we make sure we put a good performance in for them and our supporters and that we get the job done."
Costello outlined a number of strengths that De La Salle possessed that his team would be looking to navigate.
"They're strong across the team. Their halves are smart and they're nines especially [Joshua] Cook who they bring off the bench, he was really good against us last time," he added.
"It's a big challenge for us. But we know we're up for it. We've got a few players coming back into our side from the team that played a fortnight ago. So we know that our best is good enough to get the job done."
