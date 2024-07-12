Fatal Warilla crash site to get red-light speed camera

A Warilla intersection with a tragic crash history is the site of one the newest red-light speed cameras in the Illawarra.
The Shellharbour Road-Lake Entrance Road intersection has seen seven fatalities in the 2018-2022 period, according to data from the Centre for Road Safety.
This includes two fatalities in both 2018 and 2019.
The data also shows more than 100 serious injuries from crashes at that intersection in the same five-year period.
A second red-light speed camera is going in at the Port Kembla intersection of Five Islands Road and Flinders Street.
Crash data for the Port Kembla intersection shows a lower number of accidents in the period of 2018-2022.
There have been eight crashes at the intersection - though most of them saw someone seriously injured.
The 60km/h speed limit on the northern approach to the intersection was recently extended, so there is also the possibility of some motorists not slowing down from 80km/h as they reach the intersection.
Work to install the cameras will be carried out at night from July 15 between Sunday and Thursday and is expected to take two weeks to complete.
Transport for NSW declined to state when the cameras would be switched on as it was dependent on the completion of the installation.
Similarly the reasons for the new red-light speed cameras is as yet unclear, with Transport for NSW planning to release that information in the coming weeks.
