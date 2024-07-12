All to play for as Vikings battle fellow Illawarra rugby strugglers Shamrocks

The numbers don't paint a pretty picture for the Woonona Shamrocks and Wollongong Vikings this season.
The two clubs have only secured one win between them heading into their round 13 Illawarra District Rugby Union showdown at Ocean Park on Saturday.
The second-last placed Shamrocks only win of the season came against a Vikings side looking to break through for their first triumph of 2024.
To be fair both clubs have had their issues with injury this season and at times have played good rugby not befitting their standings on the competition ladder.
For example in the first game of this season the Shamrocks were just 90 seconds away from ending at the time the 24-game unbeaten streak of the back-to-back champions Shoalhaven, only for Steven Brandon o spoil the party, scoring a try on the last phase of the game, to guide his team to a hard-fought 20-17 victory.
Vikings have also shown glimpses of good rugby in recent weeks, especially their performance in the first half of last week's 38-14 loss to Tech Waratahs.
Vikings coach Harry Swanenburg said his side weren't far away from delivering a good 80-minute performance.
"We played well last week in the first half but then drifted away from doing the exact same thing in the second half," he said.
"We drifted away from earning the right to play a more expansive game. We got a little cocky in the second half and tried to move the ball around too much without earning the right. That was our problem.
"We can't afford to do that against Shamrocks."
Swanenburgh though again urged supporters to show patience with the Vikings club 'making progress week in, week out'.
"You've got to understand where we're coming from and where we're heading to," he said.
"And that's the important thing. If you went back two years ago, we were forfeiting games and we didn't have enough to field a team last year.
"We managed to get a team on the paddock at the end of the year, even though we started with the absolute bare minimum of 15 players.
"And by the end of the season, we had enough that we actually could actually put more than one team on the paddock this year.
"We've had no problems putting teams on the field this season.
"We've got two teams. We haven't had to have one forfeit and we've had reserves for second grade.
"And so we're working towards that and the club is working now to build on that.
"In fact we've actually asked Shamrocks to play a third grade game this week and we're hoping to field three teams for the Old Boys Day that's happening at the ground.
"So we're building and the plan is to build further.
"The trouble this year is that once we lose some quality players, and that happens to every team as players get injured, sick and other issues, we haven't had the depth that we need to remain competitive.
"Even last Saturday's game we lost a few players in the second half through injury and other issues and it becomes harder to be competitive but we're working on that as well."
Vikings' short-term goal though is coming up with a plan to beat the Paul Ridgway-coached Shamrocks on Saturday.
" We have to learn the lessons of what happened last time we played them," Swanenburg said.
"We had a few out last time we played them but that's no excuses, we didn't match their physicality and their speed hurt us as well.
"They have some fast players and I think they scored 90 per cent of their points running around us.
"We need to stop that on Saturday. We need to have our defensive line covering the full field, which means we have to get up and move around and we have to play a physical game because that's where I think we can match them and possibly even do better than them."
The other Illawarra rugby games on Saturday will see Bowral play Tech Waratahs, while the pick of the round 13 fixtures is the local derby between Camden and Campbelltown Harlequins.
