Why performers are making art in an old warehouse in Gwynneville

Daring, innovative theatre is being created in the most unlikely of locations - in a warehouse at the back of a Gwynneville kebab shop.
But as performers from the Dire Theatre Company struggle to cover rent on the building and take their new show on the road, they've issued a clarion call to Wollongong City Council: do more to help stem the Illawarra's creative exodus.
"I'm sick to death of seeing my friends go to Sydney because they can't afford to produce work in their home," company founder and creative director Adam O'Brien said.
"They can't afford to create their own opportunities here in Wollongong.
"The best they can do is rent a warehouse behind a kebab shop and hope people show up."
What O'Brien envisions from council is a free or cheap designated space, run by the city, for professional and semi-professional bands, performers and artists to rehearse, perform and exhibit.
The public appeal comes as the group unveils their newest, proudly Illawarra-made play - The Dire Theatre Company Radio Variety Hour, which delivers Dracula, Jane Eyre and War of the Worlds as classic radio dramas to blindfolded audience members.
This "theatre of the minds" uses a combination of roaming speakers, static sound effects speakers and traditional Foley methods to enhance the auditory experience.
"But it's not just like a front-on performance," said O'Brien, who helms the company alongside David Rienits, Rachel Rienits and Isabelle Rienits.
"We get in amongst the audience; there's the use of practical effects like sprayed water, whip cracks, that sort of thing.
"The artist presents you with a little bit of impetus, something to work with, and you are forced to create the entertainment within your mind and it becomes a self-generative experience and everyone's experience will be different because you're not seeing what Dracula looks like on the screen.
"You're imagining your own version of that Dracula.
"It's also a lot of fun."
Dire Theatre will perform Radio Variety Hour - which was made possible thanks to funding from local benevolent non-profit Culture Bank - at this year's Brisbane Anywhere Festivals.
But with some of the performers becoming recently unemployed, their voyage north is looking more no-budget than low budget.
"We're driving up there with a camper trailer full of all our gear," O'Brien said.
"We're camping at a farm and we'll be sharing meals, we'll be cooking and cleaning for each other.
"And we'll be living like true Shakespearean performers back in the day, so it's all very hand to mouth."
To ensure the work trip doesn't become a Shakespearean tragedy, the Dire Theatre Company will present three local shows on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 to help fund it.
"The major stress is obviously money, but getting people in to see our fundraising performance will help offset some of that so that we can wave the creative flag for the Illawarra in Queensland," O'Brien said.
Three years ago, Dire Theatre - a decade-old, self-funded group of performers committed to making new things - gutted, painted and refitted the grungy brick building on Gipps Road and turned into The Forge, a venue used by a wide range of cultural disruptors.
"If you have a look at the Illawarra, there's heaps of community theaters scattered around from Shellharbour now all the way up through Wollongong," O'Brien said.
"And so there is this groundswell of people who want to do theater, but then there is another group kind of nestled inside who want to make art within theatre - and that's a different category."
The Forge was created to accommodate ideas beyond the same old musicals, and to catch those falling through the gaps when it came to arts funding.
"There's a rich pool of independent professional artists in the area who want to make things who don't have the opportunity and we try to lead the charge a little bit," O'Brien said.
"I don't know what star fell from what galaxy and in our water stream at this place, but there is such a high volume of brilliant creative minds and it is our job as creators to facilitate one another and to support one another."
But aside from the Culture Bank support, this commitment to providing a creative haven for indie artists comes directly out of the pockets of the Dire Theatre Company's four executives.
"We don't have (government) grants, we don't have the council funding us. We put on a project, we hope it makes a little bit of money," O'Brien said.
Any profits go towards paying the rent, before the rest is shared equally among every artist who participated in the project.
"Look at what we've done with nothing. Imagine what we could do with something. And not just we, I mean artists in our area."
What O'Brien wants from the city's leaders is a conversation about the value of art and the worth or its creative professionals.
"I would just really like to vocalise that our council, our region, needs to realign themselves with the professional creative force that is in the Illawarra," he said.
"And we need to have a discussion around why is there not an institution or a set of funding guidelines that stop the exodus of creative professionals from Wollongong.
"We make such wonderful things here. We have such an opportunity to support our residents create tourism dollars as well."
He said a shared performance and exhibition space for artists, one that was managed by council, would go a long way to keeping our top talent local.
"A place where there is residencies for local artists, a place where artists can contract themselves for three to six to 12 to 24 months to the council where there are agreements that whatever is produced must be presented to the community and have a community basis," he said.
"We need the council to seriously consider how do we support independent artists here.
"Grease doesn't need any more money, the Sound of Music doesn't need more money.
"My friend down the road who speaks seven languages and has created a piece spoken entirely in Latin, they need somewhere to perform."
In response, Wollongong council said it was committed to supporting the city's "creative, vibrant, and talented" community, and the contribution creative arts practitioners make to our city's cultural life and identity.
A council spokeswoman outlined some of the programs in place to provide creative opportunities for local artists, including:
The spokeswoman said the council would continue to look at ways to provide more opportunities and support for local artists.
"We welcome this suggestion and encourage community members to share their feedback or ideas directly with council," she said.
In June, community engagement - which included workshops with local creatives - closed on the council's draft Creative Wollongong 2024-2033 strategy, which is due to be submitted for endorsement on July 29.
"This strategy will provide us with a vision and actions that enable council to respond to opportunities that support our growing local creative industries, encourage community participation in creative life and celebrate our unique places and spaces," she said.
Meantime, Dire Theatre Company say they will keep crafting original plays and supporting local artists for as long as they can keep the Forge afloat.
"In our mindset, this place is a place to make the thing before it's shipped," company executive David Rienits said.
"And so us taking this up to Brisbane is a version of us shipping something that was made local.
"And that is creating pathways and creating connections and creating trade routes, if you will, for products made from The Forge.
"We've been inciting change without fear to create work that genuinely deserves to both exist and to be experienced broadly, not just for the self-gratification of the performers or for the money it'll make.
"But instead for the communication with culture and communication with people and place and story and narrative.
"We are doing this almost like a pilot program in order to build up what this place and this company and this region can and will become."
