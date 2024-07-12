Wollongong centre to be transformed by development the size of a small town

A massive new 900-apartment development which would have the population of a small town is planned for one of Wollongong's busiest intersections.
The intersection known as "Gilligan's Island" would be transformed with more than 2000 new residents likely to occupy the five towers to be built on the former Bunning's site.
The 906 apartments planned would include 220 affordable homes, a scoping report for developer Level 33 states, on the block bordered by Gipps St, Flinders St, Throsby Drive and the railway track.
Its population impact would be roughly equivalent to adding the population of North Wollongong or Coniston to a single block near the city centre.
It would on its own deliver 10 per cent of the 9200 dwellings the NSW Government in May told Wollongong it needed to deliver by 2029.
The affordable units would be contained in one of the five buildings, on the corner closest to the "Gilligan's" roundabout, a scoping study for the project reveals.
The as-yet unnamed project is in its early stages of the approval process as a State Significant Development (SSD).
This number of apartments would more than double the residential component of the WIN Grand development on Crown St, which at last count promised 402 units.
The Flinders St the latest case in Wollongong of a developer using the NSW "infill" affordable housing policy to seek approval for extra height and floor space in apartment buildings.
Developments that include 10-15 per cent affordable housing can exceed height and floor space limits by 20-30 per cent. This proposal's 220 affordable units would amount to 21 per cent of the total floor space, the developer says.
Its scoping report says there would be a "balanced mix" between apartments for rent and for sale.
"A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments are proposed to appeal to a broad residential market and ensure that all types of households have a place in the development," it states.
"The proposal will assist in improving affordability in two primary ways, firstly by providing increased supply of rental apartments at an affordable rate which provides downward pressure on rents, and secondly by providing increased supply of market apartments which provides downward pressure on apartment prices," it states.
The block would include "specialised retail premises, business premises, a gallery space, takeaway food and drink premises, and a neighbourhood shop".
Developers have met with the State Design Review Panel on two occasions, the scoping report says, with significant amendments made after the first meeting, reducing the height of the towers by several storeys.
"The proposal ensures a highly activated ground floor plane and the design of the proposal achieves a highly modulated built form outcome which serves to reduce the apparent bulk and mass of the development and deliver a visually dynamic outcome," the scoping report states.
"The proposal is a high-quality, transit orientated development that will provide both housing choice in a location that enjoys exceptional access to the Wollongong commercial centre and other amenities within the City of Wollongong."
Level 33, owned by Eddy Haddad, has accumulated a huge slice of development land in central Wollongong, including his $70 million purchase of the Crown St block consolidated by billionaire Bruce Gordon for the WIN Grand development.
While WIN Grand - also owned by Level 33 - has a development value of $500 million, planning documents estimate only that the new proposal would be greater than the $30 million threshold for SSD.
Access looms as an issue given the heavy traffic on Flinders St and the constraints of the narrow Gipps St as a main entrance. Traffic, along with flood risk, environment and heritage issues, and parking, will be addressed in the more detailed stages of planning approval.
The scoping study was submitted requesting State Significant Development status, which was granted on Friday. This means Planning Minister Paul Scully - the Member for Wollongong - will be the consent authority for the development.
