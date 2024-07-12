Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Get ready Warrawong - Guzman opens in a few days

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 13 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ahead of the Warrawong Guzman y Gomez opening its doors, plans are in place to avoid a repeat of the traffic congestion of opening day at the Fairy Meadow store (inset). Main picture by Robert Peet
Ahead of the Warrawong Guzman y Gomez opening its doors, plans are in place to avoid a repeat of the traffic congestion of opening day at the Fairy Meadow store (inset). Main picture by Robert Peet

Plans are in place so next week's opening of the Warrawong Guzman y Gomez outlet doesn't cause the same traffic headaches as at the first day of the Fairy Meadow outlet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.