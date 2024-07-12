Get ready Warrawong - Guzman opens in a few days

Plans are in place so next week's opening of the Warrawong Guzman y Gomez outlet doesn't cause the same traffic headaches as at the first day of the Fairy Meadow outlet.
On the day the Fairy Meadow store opened in February last year, there was free coffee and $5 burritos and bowls to celebrate.
That saw plenty of people keen to take advantage, leading to surrounding streets blocked with traffic and heavy congestion during peak hour.
Warrawong franchisee Paul O'Neil - who owns the four other Guzman stores in the Illawarra, including Fairy Meadow - said that same $5 deal will be available on opening day on Tuesday, July 16.
Because he was expecting a big rush, Mr O'Neil had taken measures to avoid a repeat of Fairy Meadow last year.
"I feel like our team is now more experienced at the drive-thru experience," Mr O'Neil said.
"We'll have somewhere in the order of 80 crew working on the day to try and get that speed happening throughout the drive-thru.
"We have also engaged traffic control - we've got council approval to assist with that and get permission to allow us to control the traffic in and out of the area to help minimise disruptions to the public."
The store was originally due to open on June 27; while Mr O'Neil said the staff was ready to go some "landlord issues" that had to be dealt with at head office caused the delay.
With those now sorted, the way is clear for the doors to open on July 16 at what he said was the biggest Guzman in the Illawarra.
He was expecting staff to dish up around 5000 burritos and bowls on the day; about four times the usual turnover.
"We've got the capacity," he said.
"I suppose the difference between us and a Subway, for example, they could probably do 100 and 50 sandwiches an hour. We can do up to 700 burritos an hour."
