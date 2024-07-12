The Illawarra could be west Sydney's 'playground'

Developing rail links between the Illawarra and western Sydney could provide greater housing options, according to a report released on Friday.
It could also lead to the Illawarra becoming western Sydney's "playground".
The Wollongong and The West report from the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue sees the Illawarra's focus as gradually shifting from the centre of Sydney to the west - both in terms of freight and passenger movements.
"Strengthening the relationship between south west Sydney and the Illawarra presents opportunities to fuel economic development, improve productivity and deliver better outcomes for residents," Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue CEO Adam Leto said.
"Together, the two areas could be seen as a mega-region of national significance - one that will be home to high levels of population growth, an increasingly mobile and talented workforce and an emerging innovation economy, tied to health, defence, education and research."
Among the options floated in the report is a rail line called the Macarthur-Kembla Link - which is effectively the Maldon-Dombarton line or South West Illawarra Rail Link (SWIRL) under a different name.
While Maldon-Dombarton was intended as a freight-only line, SWIRL looked to add passenger travel to the mix. That latter approach is also adopted via the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue report.
It considered the Macarthur-Kembla Link to have the potential for 20-minute train journeys between Wollongong and Wilton.
The report claimed such a rail service between "housing-constrained coastal Illawarra and the rapidly growing, green-space-rich Macarthur will leverage the livability strengths of both, while also supporting the delivery of the two areas' housing targets".
A freight and passenger link would improve the chances of a business case standing up, than a freight link alone, it said.
"There is a lack of public transport connectivity between the two regions, and over time the growth of Western Sydney International operations and development of the Aerotropolis as an economic anchor will increase travel demand," the report stated.
"Adding passenger rail compatibility to the proposed freight rail corridor will improve the movement of workers to jobs, drive urban renewal opportunities and support a more compelling business case for the proposed project."
Anecdotally, people from western Sydney already travel to the Illawarra beaches rather than those in Sydney. The report suggested that could lead to the Illawarra becoming "South West Sydney's playground".
"Accessing coastal recreation activities in South West Sydney is a challenge for residents, with limited nearby options available," the report stated.
"While the recreational arts sector in the region is growing, the offerings are still being refined.
"A bulk of accessible recreation options of this nature however exist throughout the Illawarra, which features numerous stunning beaches and a strong creative arts scene.
"Additionally, the Southern Highlands is a common and frequent day and weekend trip for Sydneysiders, due to its natural environment, arts, culture and historical offerings."
It also acknowledged the current rail links between Port Kembla and the national freight rail network were "inadequate" given the expected future growth of the Port.
"This creates a growing and unnecessary number of truck movements," the report stated.
"New freight rail connectivity between the Illawarra and South West Sydney would connect the global freight line with this high growth corridor and the future concentration of industry, logistics and manufacturing land uses expected there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.