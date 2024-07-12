'Disheartening': Pride flags stolen from front of Thirroul pilates studio

The owner of a pilates studio in Thirroul says she has been left disheartened after pride flags were removed from the front of her store.
Lily Murray says her pilates studio, Limber Co, decided to keep the flags up after the end of Pride month in June to continue to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Thirroul.
"We as a studio really believe in the values of inclusiveness," she said.
"We have a lot of members who either identify as non-binary or they are gay or lesbian.
"We wanted to show our support in that, given our community, and we know they'd appreciate that."
The flags were taken down between 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday, July 10, while Ms Murray was away from the studio.
"They were there for the month, and they were staying up forever and I came back and they had been taken down."
Ms Murray says she is not sure who removed the flags, but says other businesses around the studio saw "a bunch of kids around there".
"It was bizarre, thinking that it had potentially been kids because I believe that the way we're going forward is really positive.
"A lot of the younger generation are really inclusive, so I don't know. It was a really weird thing."
The studio will continue to support the LGBTQIA+ community and Ms Murray hopes the culprit was just unaware of the significance of the flags.
"Whether it was they didn't know ... whoever it was maybe they didn't really think about their actions before doing it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.