Warilla turn to 'long game' in effort to end Shellharbour's 11-game winning run

Warilla-Lake South Gorillas got as close as anyone has this season to beating the undefeated Shellharbour Sharks the last time the two sides met just a month ago.
Gorillas coach Gav Walsh is hopeful second-time is a charm and Warilla prevail at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday and in the process end the Sharks 11-game winning run.
Walsh though knows his team will have to be at their best to have any chance of downing the Group Seven rugby league ladder leaders.
Warilla will head into the rescheduled round one fixture missing a number of key players through injury but the coach said his players were looking forward to testing themselves against the best team in the league right now.
"It's a big game. We've been waiting a long time for this game. Obviously because of the rain it got delayed, but it's here now and we're really looking forward to it," Walsh said.
"We've had a rash of injuries but we have a lot of depth in the squad so it should be fine.
"We're still in a fairly strong position even though we've lost a fair few guys with injury, but we're working through that."
Walsh said Saxon Owner and young Dexter Grant will miss the remainder of the season with leg and ankle injuries respectively.
"It's disappointing for them and the team but we're still looking good," he said.
Walsh added his Gorillas were focused on putting on a good showing against a Shellharbour side they pushed all the way only to lose 22-20 in their last outing at Ron Costello Park.
"We need to play a long game if we are to have any chance of beating them," he said.
"You got to play consistent footy and stay in the game because that's what they do. They just grind away and play from the first minute to the eighty minute mark.
"You got to be prepared to do that yourself, to be any chance to beat them.
"They're a pretty tough physical side. They defend really well, so you just got to defend well, play a long game, stick in the game with them to give yourself every chance."
Sharks' coach Abed Atallah was expecting another tough contest against the Gorillas.
"They're a good side, as they showed the last time we played them," he said.
"We're on a good run at the moment but it's important we don't let up.
"Obviously we're happy to have won all our 11 games we've played but at this stage of the season it's important we look to improve our game.
"We have the bye after Warilla and then there's four games left before the finals' series.
"For us, it's just making sure that we're seeing improvement in our game and some consistency in some key areas and getting better each week leading into the finals.
"I don't think we've played our best football yet. Hopefully that's going to start coming in the next few weeks."
Meantime the rescheduled round one fixtures kicks off on Saturday with Jamberoo Superoos playing Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval.
It continues on Sunday with Nowra-Bomaderry Jets taking on Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sports Complex and Stingrays of Shellharbour battling Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.