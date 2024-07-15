This could be Kiama's best ever Folk by the Sea ... and its last

This year's Folk by the Sea is shaping up to be its strongest yet, with Cigany Weaver, Eric Avery (Marrawuy) and Fred Smith Band among the featured acts.
But the September 20-22 event could also be a potential finale for Kiama's 11-year-old music festival.
After question marks hung over the future of the event amid rising costs and volunteer availability, the Illawarra Folk Club made the decision to return for at least one more year.
And if there were no guarantees the festival would be back in 2025, the organisers resolved to make the 2024 line-up as impressive as possible.
New event director Neil McCann of the Water Runners has led the charge to bring a new wave of folk performers to the festival, which will showcase 44 acts performing 100 concerts at nine venues over three days.
"There's a new generation of folk festival performers coming to Kiama in this line-up - more and more are classically trained and are setting a new standard for folk music, taking it to a new level and a new audience," McCann said.
"Acts like Eric Avery (Marrawuy) - a violinist, vocalist, dancer and composer from the Ngiyampaa, Yuin and Gumbangirr people of NSW who is gaining an international reputation.
"He works with his family's custodial songs and his haunting compositions often feature him playing violin while singing, predominantly in the Ngiyampaa language.
"I am so looking forward to seeing Eric perform live. I have only seen him on YouTube and he is amazing."
Others to watch out for, McCann said, were the Victorian genre-bending neo-folk act Apolline, Queensland group Cigany Weaver with frontwoman Jo Davie's soaring vocals, and the revered Fred Smith, described by local music critic Bruce Elder as "simply the best folk/country musician working in this country".
There's also traditional folk acts and a host of Illawarra performers, including the Carefree Road Band, The Con Artists, Kiama Sea Shanty Club, the Kiama Pipe Band and singer Penny Hartgerink.
As well as the diverse musical acts, festival-goers can join in on the fun with dancing, shanty singing, blackboard concerts, spoken word and poetry.
Folk By The Sea will take place at Kiama Showground on September 20-22. Details here.
Feature acts from around Australia:
Cigany Weaver (Qld), Eric | Marrawuy, Fred Smith Band , Kelly Brouhaha (SA), Mikelangelo, Pirritu (Vic), Shellie Morris (NT/Qld), Apolline (Vic), Broken Creek (Vic), Bruce Watson, Cymbrogi, Glover & Sorrensen, Hedy Blaazer, Isobel Knight, Mariah McCarthy (Vic), Mike Martin, Penny Davies & Roger Ilott (Qld), Peter Willey, Redfern Shanty Club, Rheinberger & Wilson, Robyn Sykes, Santa Taranta Trio, Speranza Starburner, Stonybroke, The Bottlers, The Don't Be Too Polite Girls, The Gleaners (Vic/Qld), The Go Twos and The Pie Eaters (Vic).
Local acts:
Carefree Road Band, Fiddledance Band, Jessica Allen, Kiama Pipe Band, Kiama Sea Shanty Club, Marco & Rusty, Penny Hartgerink, Rare Birdz, Southern Cross Bush Band & Friends, The Con Artists, The Groove, The Other Noonans, The Butter Trackers, Tribal Jewels Dance Co
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.