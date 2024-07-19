All the best events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

A cracking new play, a kite-flying festival, NAIDOC celebrations and more.
Here's your guide to what's on in the Illawarra from Friday to Sunday, July 19 to 21.
"Let's call it an extension of NAIDOC Week," Aboriginal leaders from the Kuradji team said.
The family friendly event - held at the sacred Aboriginal site at McCauleys Beach called Kuradji - celebrates Indigenous culture with live music, stories, dance, food - and community.
When: Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Where: At the carpark end of Sandon Point, Bulli. Details here.
The rescheduled event will turn the air above North Wollongong into a colourful sea of shapes and animals, with organisers expecting thousands to turn up to buy - and fly - a kite.
There are 25 varieties to choose from - including butterflies, mermaids, sharks, lions, goldfish, eagles and a monkey - as well as music, rides, jumping castles and food and market stalls.
When: Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
Where: Lang Park, 1 Marine Drive, Wollongong. Details.
The local theatre company presents three exciting radio-style performances of Dracula, Jane Eyre and War of the Worlds across the weekend.
Audience members wear a blindfold while surrounded by moving speakers, live action, whip cracks, tin whistles - and a "little bit of song sprinkled in to the mix".
See the show before the performers present it at this year's Anywhere Festivals in Brisbane.
When: Saturday from 7pm to 8.15pm, and Sunday, 4pm to 5.15pm, and 7pm to 8.15pm.
Where: The Forge, 3/164 Gipps Road, Gwynneville. Details here.
Aussie NightMarkets present an outdoor family festival, featuring rides, jumping castles, carnival games, gourmet food, desserts and stalls.
When: Sunday from noon to 8pm.
Where: Groundz Precinct, 89-99 Princes Highway, Dapto. Details here.
Wollongong's first sale went so well, they've lined up another one.
Shoppers choose their items before it's all weighed at the cash register - and there's no minimum spend.
At $50 a kilo, it means shoppers pay between $6 to $9 for a T-shirt and up to $80 for a 1.6kg jacket.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.
Where: University of Wollongong, Northfields Avenue Wollongong. Details here.
If you like spine-chilling ghost stories, don't miss this hit stage adaptation of Susan Hill's acclaimed short novel.
John Waters and Daniel MacPherson star in the gothic horror, which spent three decades in the West End.
When: Friday to Sunday, various times.
Where: The Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, 32 Burelli St, Wollongong. Details here.
Five Barrel Brewing's annual dark beer celebration will show off five of its imperial stouts.
As for the snout part of the event, the local brewery will serve up its "monster Banh Mi". Bookings recommended.
When: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6pm.
Where: Five Barrel Brewing, 318 Keira Street, Wollongong. Details here.
The elegant flower will be celebrated at Camellias Illawarra's special 70th anniversary show.
Entry is free, with refreshments and plants for sale.
When: Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Ribbonwood Centre, 93-190 Princes Highway, Dapto. Details here.
Artists featured in the Wollongong exhibition include Talavou, Jelena Basic, Emily Berry, Tash Miller, Jess Martin, Jamee Barker, Zvezda Tattoo, Bridie Nicholls, Abbey McQueen and Kirsten Campbell.
Enjoy some art and a special 'midnight' margarita.
When: Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Exhibition runs until July 28.
Where: 130 Art Studios, 130 Keira Lane, Wollongong. Details here.
The string quartet will be performing exclusive concerts in the Illawarra as part of a new music residency for WollCon.
For their first concert, the group will be playing Haydn String Quartet Opus 76 No 5, Schulhoff 5 pieces for String Quartet, and Mendelssohn String Quartet No 6 in F minor, Op. 80.
When: Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.
Where: Wollongong Art Gallery, 48 Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details here.
More than a dozen authors will descend on Kiama for the two-day event across multiple venues.
They include Jane Caro, Hugh Mackay, Fred Smith, Chris Hammer, Michael Brissenden, Karen Viggers, Joanna Nell, David Hardaker, Sue Williams, Andra Putnis, Kirsten Bradley, Craig Castree, Fiona Weir and Sue Turnbull.
When: Friday to Saturday, various times.
Where: Various locations in Kiama. Details here.
The fiddle and harp virtuosos are on tour after releasing their new album Solace of Wonder, inspired by their epic six-month hike of New Zealand's 'Te Araroa' trail.
Described as 'chamber-folk', their sound is a mix of original Celtic, vocal harmony and fiery improvisations.
When: Friday from 7pm to 10pm.
Where: Thirroul Railway Institute Hall, 14 Railway Parade, Thirroul. Details here.
Expect a massive range of crystals, jewellery, unique specimens and one-of-a-kind pieces to be on show at the popular expo.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
Where: The Fraternity Club, 11 Bourke Street, Fairy Meadow. Details here.
Stalls will sell gemstones, fossils, minerals, handcrafted jewellery, books and more at the Christmas In July market day.
A morning tea, pies and sausage rolls will also be available.
When: Sunday from 9am to 2pm.
Where: The Clubhouse, 51 Meadow Street, Fairy Meadow. Details here.
After a guided visit to the Wilder Times exhibition, the 'Found in sound: lost in music' workshop will explore making marks inspired by sounds, rhythms and patterns in the landscape.
The program is designed for 5 to 12 years and carers.
When: Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm.
Where: The Creative Learning Centre, Bundanon, 170 Riversdale Road, Illaroo. Details here.
The new Australian film tells stories of the resilience of this iconic species in the face of threatened extinction in the wild and calls on the Lendlease corporation to follow the recommendations of the chief scientist.
This screening will be followed by a Q&A session with advocates and carers.
When: Wednesday, July 24, at 6.30pm.
Where: Gala Cinema, 204 Cowper St, Warrawong. Details here.
