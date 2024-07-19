Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
What's on

All the best events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

TV
By Tareyn Varley
July 19 2024 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of the Dire Theatre Company Radio Variety Hour.
The cast of the Dire Theatre Company Radio Variety Hour.

A cracking new play, a kite-flying festival, NAIDOC celebrations and more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.