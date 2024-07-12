Western Sydney Airport means rail link is back on agenda for Illawarra

"If Southwest Sydney and Wollongong were on a dating app, you'd be swiping, right? Because they're a match."
This is how a forum on Wollongong and Western Sydney was kicked off on Friday, July 12 by Adam Leto, CEO of the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue.
But the community leaders in the room weren't there to discuss the delights of "Campbelltown Beach" (Austinmer for the uninitiated), or the Tigers v the Dragons.
They were there to figure out how an expanded Western Sydney Airport could lead to a new passenger and freight train service for the Illawarra, greater access to affordable housing and pave the way for job opportunities on both sides of the escarpment.
The Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue was launching its Wollongong and the West discussion paper, which aims to strengthen connections between the Illawarra and the West (Campbelltown, Camden, Liverpool and Wollondilly), including a renewed look at the Maldon to Dombarton rail link, renamed the Macarthur-Kembla Link
In the room was a stellar cast, including Minister for Planning and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully, interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wollongong John Dewar, Managing Director of TAFE NSW Steven Brady and Campbelltown City Council's general manager Lindy Deitz.
All described a positive future for the two regions, mainly if they worked together. It is a symbiotic relationship where the Illawarra provides recreation, and the West provides housing. With both regions supplying the jobs.
"You know, there's the prospect of 30,000 people being employed on that site (BlueScope surplus land) alone. Now, at the same time, we've got the Illawarra that is up against some physical constraints," Minister Scully said.
"There's only so much land that we can ever populate and have housing on and when you take out the other natural constraints that contributes to it, so we're going to need a labour force.
"That is going to mean that people are attracted to the Illawarra coming from south-west Sydney to work in the Illawarra to make sure that we have enough people that sustains the larger industries the care sector, all parts of it in manufacturing, in education and the like.
"It's making sure that we're not just seen in the Illawarra as someone else's beach or recreational area that it is a two-way engagement."
But as Ms Deitz put it, the key holding the plans together is connectivity. She described how difficult it is to navigate Picton and Appin roads and that rail was the key to economic growth.
"What Wollongong has done exceptionally well and I've said this to the minister several times is its livability. This city is thriving. It has great nightlife. And people want to be a part of that, but you've got to get people there in order to improve the economic outcomes," she said.
"I want rail connections, not just for freight but passengers. It's really critically important that people have options in transport. I'm not naive. I know that costs a lot of money.
"But I don't think we should stop asking because I think we have been neglected for a really long period of time and we now have an opportunity with our great ministers and Paul Scully that are advocating and highlighting to government the importance of these regions.
Campbelltown MP Greg Warren had the job of pouring cold water on any commitments to resurrect the Maldon to Dombarton line, now being rebranded as Port Kembla to Macarthur.
"I know the commentary around that Maldon Dombarton has been going on for a long time. Would we like to see that connection? Of course, we would, we can we do it right now? No, we can't because it's quite complex," he said.
"But I do acknowledge the dialogues commentary and, and good advocacy around drawing attention to these matters, drawing attention to these issues means that we are having these matters in the public commentary and the public debate, which I think is vital, which I think is vital and I mean local councils and local government are here."
You can read the full Wollongong and the West policy paper here.
