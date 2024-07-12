Bird in line to play for Dragons in their crucial clash against Broncos

St George Illawarra are set to bring Jack Bird into their squad for their crucial clash against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
Bird was named 18th man earlier this week but Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan confirmed on Friday the experienced utility player was a 'good chance' of featuring in the 17-man squad against the Broncos.
The 29-year-old Bird has been playing in the Dragons NSW Cup side over the last two weeks since recovering from an ankle injury.
"Good chance, we will wait until tomorrow," Flanagan answered with a sheepish grin on his face when asked if Bird would play in Brisbane.
"A few boys got through training today that we had some concerns over, but we will keep that one up our sleeve.
"Birdy is a real competitor, he can play numerous positions, as you saw he played fullback [in NSW Cup}. He was in the team six to eight weeks ago and doing a pretty good job before he had a nasty ankle injury, but he is now back.
"Birdy has played Origin. He played with me in the grand final, so I got a good connection with him and I know what he can do.
"If he does play tomorrow, as I said he can play multiple positions.
"He is on his way back and that's a good thing for the club."
Jaydn Su'a will also play for St George Illawarra on Saturday night after he was dropped from Queensland's Origin side for next Wednesday night's decider, after featuring for the Maroons in the opening two games.
There were reports earlier in the week that Su'a was not selected for Qld because he was battling a quad injury he suffered in the Dragons last-start loss to the Roosters,
Flanagan confirmed Su'a had scans on his quad on Monday but he was cleared, adding the second-rower was dropped due to form, not injury.
"Jaydn is not using that as an excuse and I don't think Billy [Slater] is as well. Billy made a change based on form, not injury," he said.
"Jaydn was pretty down for the first couple of days and we had a chat..
"Through football you got to go through these things. It's up to Jaydn now to bounce back, go back to your club and play really well. That's the challenge now for Jaydn, to come back tomorrow, and not prove a point but just play well for his club.
"His club got him to Origin and now he has got to come back and play well for his club.
"He is a quality player.......he'll come back and play well for us."
The Dragons dropped to 10th on the ladder after their loss to the Roosters, with Flanagan stating the Dragons had to get some positive results from their crucial upcoming fixtures, starting with the clash against the under-manned Broncos.
"They are very crucial, especially going into the back end of the year," he said.
"You don't want to be having these scenarios where you have got to win every game because it puts an enormous amount of pressure on the players to perform well.
"if we can put some games in the bank coming up to our bye, it just takes the pressure off and you can go into that back end of the year and just focus on week to week rather than having to go and win three or four of our last games.
"So win now and it will take a lot of pressure off us at the back end."
Flanagan though wasn't banking on just turning up and securing two competition points against the under-manned Broncos outfit missing four players to Origin duty and two others through injury.
Jesse Marschke and Mikaele Ravalawa come into the Dragons side to replace Origin stars Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax.
"I wouldn't say it is a banker. Regardless of who is in their team, you can't bank on two points against any Broncos side," Flanagan said.
"There's no complacency, we don't even talk about that, we know how important this game is to us in the context of the season.
"With that in mind we have to make sure we have a better back end to the season then the start.
"We were inconsistent at the start. We were win, loss week to week. At the back end we got to make sure we go win win a few times and put ourselves in the semifinals."
