NAIDOC Week celebrations a 'deadly' success for Bellambi community

A huge crowd gathered to celebrate NAIDOC Week at Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre, with young and old enjoying the warm sunshine to get involved.
Celebrating this year's theme of 'Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud', the event began with a smoking ceremony led by Layne Brown of the Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation.
The Welcome to Country was given by Uncle Peter who encouraged everybody to participate in traditional dancing.
The Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre Coordinator Cath Daly said they wanted to "stand with the community in unison".
"We want to bridge the gap, and so we hold events like this in the community so that everybody can celebrate together," she said.
Ms Daly said the event was a "massive success" and was very proud of what her "very small staff" and the volunteers were able to achieve.
"For a very tiny not-for-profit ... we did great, we did deadly."
Joining the celebration were Indigenous artists Kobie Dee, MC Kronic and Pacey Music.
Dee returned to the celebrations after attending last year and has since gone on to help open the Indigenous Rounds of both the NRL and AFL.
"He's such an inspiration to our young people," Ms Daly said.
"Seeing our young people singing along with him today as well as the elders watching their grandbabies ... we had teenagers with tears in their eyes because they couldn't believe they were standing in front of Kobie Dee."
