Trio sentenced over wild Wollongong food court fracas

Three young men who sparked a melee in a Wollongong food court that sent bystanders running have learnt their sentences for their crime.
Jeremiah Puruto, Junior Puruto and Ryan Tosh were all slapped with a two-year community correction order and 100 hours of community service when they faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
The three men each pleaded guilty earlier this year to affray following the events of March 21, which were captured on CCTV.
Tosh, now 20, confronted the victim as he left the toilets near a small food court in Wollongong Central about 12.30pm, in what agreed facts tendered to the court described as a fighting stance.
Jeremiah, Junior and two other men had positioned themselves at the entry of the passage to the toilets.
The victim was seen to gesture to move outside the passage, so he and the men walked towards the food court.
Junior, 21, then threw a large drink bottle at the victim, sparking a fight in which the victim was seen to move backwards to avoid further assault.
Junior picked up a steel and plastic chair and hurled it at the victim, hitting his upper body.
The victim continued to move away from the group but Jeremiah, 21, picked up another chair and threw it at the man, this time striking his lower body.
At the same time, Tosh and another man started throwing punches and kicks at the victim while he tried to defend himself and move away.
Jeremiah threw a third chair at the victim but this time it narrowly missed him.
By this point several people who'd been eating in the food court had started to flee.
The victim tried to run too, but Tosh caught up with him.
The victim threw a punch in defence, as Junior ran at him wielding a chair held above his head.
The victim fled but the group followed and there was a stand-off until security and members of the public separated them.
On Friday, magistrate Claire Girotto said the incident was a "very serious" affray.
Tosh told the court the victim "got" one of his mates, but he realised now his response was an act of stupidity.
Ms Girotto said fighting for revenge made them as low as their target.
"Growing up is knowing when not to fight," she said.
The court heard Jeremiah had learning difficulties, while Junior's lawyer Emel Ozer described the offending as "quite juvenile".
Jack Murray, acting for Tosh, noted the plea of guilty.
