Vale Greater Union, Wollongong cinema officially sold after 47 years

After more than three years in purgatory Greater Union Wollongong is officially no more.
The cinema on Burelli Street closed its doors in April 2021, with a spokesperson from Event Cinemas saying at the time it was only "temporary" before reopening briefly, then, as it would turn out, finally closing its doors in September 2022.
The Mercury was told on Thursday, July 11, the site of the former cinema had finally been sold.
It had been a fixture in the community for 47 years.
The buyer of the site does not wish to be known but is an out-of-area investor, according to the selling agent.
Wollongong residents have been left without a cinema for the past three years, meaning residents who wanted to enjoy last year's hit cultural event of Barbenheimer had to travel to Hoyts in Warrawong as their closest option.
An EVT (the parent company of Greater Union) spokesperson said at the time they were "continuing to explore all options for the area".
EVT upgraded its Shellharbour location in 2022 and a spokesperson says it "continues to invest in key locations in New South Wales".
But not Wollongong.
The site's sale is not connected to the redevelopment of the nearby former David Jones building.
