Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Vale Greater Union, Wollongong cinema officially sold after 47 years

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 15 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vale Greater Union, Wollongong cinema officially sold after 47 years
Vale Greater Union, Wollongong cinema officially sold after 47 years

After more than three years in purgatory Greater Union Wollongong is officially no more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.