BlueScope hit with $15,000 fine for spill into Port Kembla Harbour

BlueScope has been hit with a large fine from the Environment Protection Authority over a pollution incident in Port Kembla Harbour where it had not acted "competently".
The steelmaker was fined $15,000 over an incident in February where a large amount of industrial grout was allowed to spill into the harbour.
This happened during work to shore up shipping berth 113, the southernmost of BlueScope's berths, which is used for receiving bulk materials.
Containment controls failed, and 13 cubic metres of industrial grout slipped into the harbour, the EPA said.
BlueScope reported the incident and altered the method it was using to fill the pipes to prevent further spills, the EPA said.
EPA operations executive director Jason Gordon said BlueScope's licence required it to carry out activities competently.
"In February 2024, BlueScope were reinforcing a shipping berth in the harbour by filling old pipes within the berth with industrial group," Mr Gordon said.
"However, the controls were inadequate for the large quantities of material required.
"As a result, 13 cubic metres of grout was released and entered Port Kembla Harbour.
"The community, industry and government have all worked hard over the last few decades in progressively improving water quality in Port Kembla Harbour. We want to keep it that way.
"We expect all pollution controls to be operating efficiently and safely. If licensees fail to do so, we will take appropriate action."
BlueScope general manager of manufacturing Dave Scott said this happened during the "Berth and Commodity Handling Project", part of which was to fill historic surge pipes as they were no longer required.
"BlueScope continues to work closely with the EPA and successfully completed filling the remaining surge pipes with a modified method which contained additional controls above the original design," he said.
"Continuous monitoring of the plug seals and other measures that were already in place continued for the remainder of the work."
Mr Scott said the risk to the environment was low.
"Whilst proud of our environmental history, BlueScope is disappointed that this incident occurred," he said.
"The community can rest assured that we are taking this very seriously and continually strive to improve our processes and systems."
