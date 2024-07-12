Man left with fractures after alleged robbery at knifepoint in Kiama

A man on a night out to celebrate his partner's birthday suffered a fractured eye socket and had a knife held to his throat during a violent armed robbery in Kiama last month, police allege.
Cousins Byron Elphick, 24, and Jacob Cooper, 27, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after their arrests the day before.
Documents tendered to the court said the victim and his friends went to the Kiama Inn Hotel on Saturday, June 29 while visiting the town from Sydney.
The victim met two men alleged to be Elphick and Cooper in the pub's beer garden before allegedly agreeing with Cooper to buy two bags of cocaine for $500.
The victim and his friends left to go to the Kiama Leagues Club, before the victim and Cooper allegedly exchanged text messages organising to meet for the drug sale.
The documents said Cooper and Elphick asked a friend - who later told police he was unaware of the alleged deal - to take them to the club but Elphick requested to go home first to change.
He and Cooper went inside and upon returning to the vehicle their friend allegedly heard Elphick ask: "Have you got the knife?" to which Cooper replied: "Nah".
CCTV footage showed the ute pulled up opposite the leagues club at 8.37pm before the victim and his friend, who had the $500, approached.
The victim got into the vehicle and asked Cooper if he had the 'bags', before Cooper allegedly demanded the money.
Upon reportedly hearing: "Go go go", the accused men's friend began driving along Terralong Street with the victim still inside.
Cooper allegedly held a knife to the victim's throat while demanding money, and when the victim said he didn't have it, Elphick allegedly began punching him in the face.
The "shocked and alarmed" driver stopped on Thomson Street, where Elphick allegedly pulled the victim out of the vehicle and continued to beat him.
The victim was believed to have lost consciousness when one of the accused men allegedly took cash from his wallet, before they left in their friend's vehicle.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital by ambulance, having sustained two fractures to his left eye socket and abrasions.
The documents said the accused men were driven a short distance away before their friend told them to get out.
During their investigation, police allegedly identified Cooper was using the mobile number provided to the victim.
The accused men's friend nominated the pair as the people in his vehicle at the time of the alleged crime and police said his account largely corroborated the victim's statement.
Cooper was arrested at a licensed venue in Shellharbour about 1pm on Thursday, July 11 while Elphick presented himself to Lake Illawarra Police Station that evening.
Police charged Cooper with robbery armed with offensive weapon, drug supply and drug possession, and Elphick with aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm, and taking part in drug supply.
The court documents said Elphick told police there was a plan to sell the victim fake cocaine and he believed $30 in cash had been taken from the victim.
Both men were refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted it appeared to be a strong prosecution case.
Cooper and Elphick will return to court in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.