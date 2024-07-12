Phillippines hotel horror strikes family of former Illawarra Dance for Cancer star

The family of an Australian couple found murdered in a luxury hotel in the Phillippines has shared its grief over the "horrific" deaths as police launch a manhunt for the killer.
The bodies of David James Fisk, 57, his partner Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, and her daughter-in-law Mary Jane Cortez were discovered at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay on July 11.
Their daughter Lacinda, who danced in Stars of Wollongong Dance for Cancer in 2022, issued a simple statement before pleading for privacy.
"The love we have for our Father and Lucita is so dear and this situation is like living in a nightmare," Mr Fisk's daughter Lacinda Fisk said.
"We pray for answers and the truth in this horrific matter and just pray for their safe return to Australian shores."
She has launched a fundraiser to "help ease the financial stress and burden that will arise from this incredibly difficult time".
A masked, hooded man carrying a sling bag was seen on hotel security cameras walking out of the victims' room a few hours before their bodies were discovered, Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told the Associated Press.
Mr Capagcuan said a motive for the killings is unknown and some valuables, including the victims' phones, were not taken.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and examining security cameras at the hotel.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the families of two Australians who died.
"We send our condolences to the families at this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Tagaytay mayor Abraham Tolentino said he was shocked by the incident and apologised to the families of the victims.
"We're very sorry to our Australian friends," he said. "We will resolve this as soon as possible."
The couple had flown from Sydney to Bali for a holiday before going to the Philippines on July 8.
The couple was planning to arrive in Sydney on July 13.
The remains of Mr Fisk would be flown back to Sydney and the two women would be buried in the Philippines, Mr Tolentino said.
- with Australian Associated Press.
