Check out Dapto Leagues Club's $52 million plan

Dapto Leagues Club is planning a $52 million upgrade that will include a new car park, more restaurants and a change to the front of the building.
The massive plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council and, if approved, will change the face of the area. Reporter Glen Humphries has the details.
Talking about changing landscapes, the proposals for the former North Gong Bunnings site have been unveiled. They include a 900-apartment development with the population of a small town.
It's so big, it's hard to imagine just how much it will change, but there is no doubt that it will.
Reporter Ben Langford can explain.
