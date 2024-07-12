Former Illawarra cop 'unrepentant' about domestic violence

A former Illawarra police officer who repeatedly committed crimes against his ex-partner - even while on duty - is "unrepentant", a court has heard.
The man, whose name is legally suppressed, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday for sentencing on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of intimidation, as well as another count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to a separate victim.
On one occasion, the woman jumped out of a moving vehicle after repeatedly asking the man to let her out, and on another he refused to let her leave in her own car.
When the woman ended contact with him, he confronted her and punched a wall.
One night he followed her outside a pub, took her phone, pushed her against a wall, and after she told him to leave her alone, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.
It was while on bail for this offending that the second assault occurred.
The man headbutted a 17-year-old boy after claiming he was being disrespectful towards women, because he overheard the boy laugh when the teen's friend told him to stop flirting with his mother.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward said the offending crossed the threshold where a jail sentence was the only appropriate sentence, but argued this was best served outside of prison by way of an intensive correction order.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the protection of the community loomed large in the case, and Mr Ward submitted an ICO with supervision and conditions to get treatment best satisfied this goal.
He said full-time custody would not promote the rehabilitation of his client, who needed more intensive and consistent treatment with the hope this would help him understand his actions.
Mr Ward noted that Community Corrections assessed the man as having a medium to low risk of reoffending.
He conceded that the assault of the teen boy while he was on bail was an aggravating feature but said it was "not towards the higher end" of seriousness for that offence.
But the Crown prosecutor said it was "troubling" that a day before the man received a certificate for completing a domestic violence course, Community Corrections completed a report which outlined how the man had tried to justify his behaviour against his ex-partner.
The prosecutor said the final offence alone warranted imprisonment, and the man's crime against the teenager only strengthened that argument.
The offender had pleaded guilty and completed offender courses, she said, but still he was "unrepentant" and the magistrate should be concerned he held those views.
The prosecutor said there was a risk he would react in a similar way in similar circumstances.
Ms Girotto said it was a complex sentencing exercise and she needed time to consider her decision.
The man will return to court on July 24.
