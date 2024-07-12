How's your tipping going? State of Origin play havoc?

How hard is it to get your NRL tipping back on track if you pick the wrong horse in a two-horse race of a Thursday night?
Welcome to footy tipping during the State of Origin series.
Dolphins fans stopped Souths in a hurry on Thursday night and tonight's big question is: can the Sharks stop the Tigers from recording a winning double over them this season?
The Dragons are set to bring Jack Bird into their squad for their crucial clash against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
Coach Shane Flanagan called him "a good chance" of featuring in the 17-man squad against the Broncos.
Stay tuned on Saturday when we'll learn more.
