Wollongong apartment offers luxury beachside living

Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Perched high above the vibrant city of Wollongong on the 12th floor, this stunning two-bedroom apartment enjoys unparalleled views from every room.
Sit and take in the vistas over the city, golf course, WIN Stadium and spectacular ocean.
The apartment offers a simply irresistible beachside lifestyle where everything is at your fingertips including access to the gym and pool facilities of the Sage Hotel, as well as being just steps to the beach, WIN Stadium and Wollongong Golf Course.
It features two bedrooms, the main with walk-in robe and en suite along with spacious and light-filled open plan living, dining and kitchen.
The kitchen incorporates stone benchtops, breakfast island and a walk-in pantry.
Impress your guests by entertaining on the large main balcony where they will bask in glorious views. There is also an additional balcony accessed from both bedrooms.
This coastal paradise presents the luxury and comfort that will make every day feel like a vacation. You can head to the beach for a surf, out for a round of golf or enjoy a game of footy all just moments from home.
Explore an array of cafes, restaurants, and bars that are within walking distance, offering a variety of culinary delights and vibrant nightlife.
