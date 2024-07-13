Strata group fined over 2020 workplace death of Jose Martins

The body corporate at a Berkeley industrial site where a worker was killed in 2020 has been fined $225,000.
Sixty-four year-old Jose Martins died after a previously damaged entry gate fell on him while entering the industrial site, built by Maluko concreting company in 2017, where it still owned one of the units.
The 8.5-metre long gate had been damaged on June 4 when a van ran into it, pushing the gate off its tracks.
On the morning of June 12 - the gate had still not been repaired - Mr Martins arrived at the site, tried to open it. It ended up going past its support posts and fell on him.
His body lay underneath the heavy gate for 15 minutes until a co-worker arrived at the site and discovered him.
In July 2023 Maluko was fined $375,000 over their employee's death.
In a separate case, the body corporate of the site appeared in the District Court where they pleaded guilty to failing to comply with their occupational health and safety obligations.
Judge David Russell's sentencing report stated that following the damage to the gate, no risk assessment was carried out.
"There was no SafeWork Method Statement developed for the manual operation of the gate, nor was any information or direction provided to persons at the site that the gate was not to be touched or operated manually until it was fully repaired or replaced," his ruling stated.
Chris Darby Strata had been appointed to manage the site since 2019. While the body corporate gave approval for the gate repairs the day after the June 4 damage and a work order was issued, the court ruling said the repairs were not treated "as a matter of urgency'.
Body corporate member Cameron Petrovski said they did not understand they could be liable for breaches of the Work Health Safety Act.
He said the body corporate was now committed to take "active steps to rectify any damaged common property that could cause risks to heath and safety, and to prohibit any unauthorised works that could give rise to such risks".
Judge Russell's ruling said Maluko and Chris Darby Strata - which has pleaded guilty but yet to be sentenced - "made a significant contribution to the creation of the risk and the death of Mr Martins".
"However, [the] owners had its own independent safety duty under the WHS Act," Judge Russell's ruling stated. "As the owner of the common property, which included the gate, it had the power as well as the obligation to make the site safe."
He found their culpability at the "lower end of the mid range", lower than that of Maluko. This and other factors, such as the ability to pay a fine, were factors in setting the fine - the maximum penalty for such an offence being $1.7 million.
Judge Russell ruled a $300,000 fine was "appropriate" and that was reduced by 25 per cent to reflect the early guilty plea.
The owners are also required to pay the prosecution's court costs of $40,000.
