Strata group fined over 2020 workplace death of Jose Martins

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Police inspect the damaged gate at a Berkeley industrial site following the death of Jose Martins in 2020. A second group has been fined in court over his death. Picture by Adam McLean
Police inspect the damaged gate at a Berkeley industrial site following the death of Jose Martins in 2020. A second group has been fined in court over his death. Picture by Adam McLean

The body corporate at a Berkeley industrial site where a worker was killed in 2020 has been fined $225,000.

