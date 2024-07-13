Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

World champion! Jess Hull smashes 2000m record in Monaco

By Ian Chadband
Updated July 13 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Hull is the new world 2000 metres record holder with a Diamond League-winning run in Monaco. (Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)
Jess Hull is the new world 2000 metres record holder with a Diamond League-winning run in Monaco. (Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)

Jess Hull has smashed the women's world record in the 2000 metres at the Monaco Diamond League meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.