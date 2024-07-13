Kiama council complaints over local paper's secrecy

Kiama Council could refer local newspaper The Bugle to the Australian Press Council over concerns about its ownership and reporting.
At the May council meeting, councillors passed a motion from Cr Mark Croxford to write to Chantelle Farah, Director and Trustee of the Regional Media Unit Trust that owned The Bugle enquiring about its owners.
The council itself also hit out at the newspaper over accusations that Mayor Neil Reilly and CEO Jane Stroud apologise for the November 2023 censuring of Cr Karen Renkema-Lang.
This was despite Cr Reilly abstaining and Ms Stroud not even eligible to vote at all because she is not a councillor.
With no response to the council's letter, Cr Croxford has tabled a further motion for Tuesday night's meeting delegating Ms Stroud to make a formal referral to the press council.
That referral "should include specific articles of concern" published by The Bugle.
"Despite several communications from council, including a formal letter from the CEO to the ASIC-listed trustee of the Regional Media Unit Trust and the local management representative, no response has been received," council papers stated.
"Specific articles published by The Bugle have raised concerns about biased reporting, lobbying for certain development applications, and actions at odds with the journalist code of ethics."
In the council papers, Ms Stroud noted the press council's guidelines state that "conflicts of interests are avoided or adequately disclosed, and that they do not influence published material".
"Council has enduring concerns of articles, opinion pieces, ''Blow Your Bugle' and blogs published by The Bugle, and perceived bias in reporting in the main," Ms Stroud said.
"While The Bugle are not acting in an unlawful manner in protecting ownership information, their reluctancy to respond to the CEO's correspondence does speak to transparency, when much of The Bugle content is anti-council."
