Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council complaints over local paper's secrecy

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 13 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama councillor Mark Croxford wants the council to refer local paper the Kiama Bugle to the Australian Press Council over concerns about its ownership and reporting.
Kiama councillor Mark Croxford wants the council to refer local paper the Kiama Bugle to the Australian Press Council over concerns about its ownership and reporting.

Kiama Council could refer local newspaper The Bugle to the Australian Press Council over concerns about its ownership and reporting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.