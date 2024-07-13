Truckie trapped in vehicle for almost two hours

A driver was trapped in his truck for almost two hours following an accident involving two trucks on Picton Road on Friday afternoon.
It is understood the trapped man was driving a semi-trailer carrying large vehicles westbound along Picton Road when the vehicle ran into the back of another truck parked on the side of the road.
The accident happened around 3.50pm on Friday and the trapped man was not freed until shortly before 5.40pm.
At this stage details of any injuries are unclear though it it understood both drivers suffered lower leg injuries.
One driver - believed to be the trapped man - was airlifted to St George Hospital while the other driver was taken by road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital.
The accident saw the section of Picton Road between the M1 Princes Motorway and the Mt Keira Road intersection closed in both directions for about 12 hours.
Picton road was reopened in both directions shortly after 4.30am on Saturday.
