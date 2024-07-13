Albion Park score four in 'tough' Olympic contest, closing in on IPL summit

A 4-0 win against Wollongong Olympic and seeing title rivals Coniston lose meant it was a perfect weekend for Albion Park in the Illawarra Premier League.
APWE and Olympic were equal on the ladder on 27 points prior to kick-off, but now the White Eagles are just two points off leaders Coniston with the win with a game in hand after the defending grand final champions went down 2-1 to Cringila in the corresponding fixture.
Tory Musumeci got the White Eagles off to a red-hot start in the round nine catch up game at Terry Reserve on Saturday, July 13 by scoring inside the first five minutes. Olympic played themselves into the contest from there and went into the sheds down 1-0.
APWE ended up running away with the result in the end, with two goals to Stefan Dimoski and a thunderous strike from Liam Wille confirming the victory.
Eagles coach George Antoniou said that he thought he team were extremely clinical in front of goal against Olympic.
"In the end it was quite convincing but tough at the same time," Antoniou said.
"We were able to convert in the second half, which makes us happy because we haven't been able to do that. The table is irrespective, we're just trying to work hard and if we can get the three points every week, the ladder takes care of itself.
"We had a bad result against Tarra a couple of weeks ago, so we had to be at our best today. Everyone from one to 17 put in a shift today, I was really happy about that."
Here's how the game unfolded...
Albion Park got off to the best possible start with a headed goal through Musumeci inside the opening stanza. It was via a free-kick from Brendan Griffin, with White Eagles attacker Musumeci free in the box to head home for 1-0.
Stefan Dimoski could have made it 2-0 just moments later. It was an identical situation from the goal with Dimoski free in the box, but he headed just wide.
Olympic's first chance came 16 minutes into the contest when the visitors broke away, with the ball being crossed into the box onto the head of Rick Goodchild, who headed the ball straight to APWE goalkeeper Hayden Durose.
The visitors were playing themselves into the game as the first half went on, and had a golden chance through Izaak Clarke. It was great play from Olympic down the wing, and the ball was played across goal to Clarke who couldn't find the back of the net. But Olympic were well and truly into the game now.
The first 45 was closed out by an effort by APWE midfielder Griffin, who blazed over the bar from the 18 yard box after a knockdown from a long ball.
Olympic were dealt a massive blow with goalkeeper Justin Pasfield substituted due to a hamstring injury, meaning Ben McGinnes came into the fold.
Musumeci went close to a double just shortly after the restart from the dead ball, which was tipped over by the substitute McGinnes.
70 minutes into the contest, APWE had a second and it was Dimoski. It was a free-kick delivered by John Martinoski out to the back post onto the head to James O'Rourke, who headed it into the path of Dimoski who had an open net to score and make it 2-0.
Next it was Wille to get in on the act. He kept the ball close on the right hand side of the box, beat his defender, and rifled the ball into the roof of the net for 3-0.
With the clock ticking down, Dimoski had a double and the home side had four after Hamish Lanberton laid on the assist for APWE's no.13 to finish from close range.
Both sides have quick turnarounds, with both sides playing on Tuesday, July 16. APWE host Port Kembla whilst Olympic travel to Helensburgh. Meanwhile at Tarrawanna Oval on Saturday, the Blueys and Corrimal played out a 1-1 draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.