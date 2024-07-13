Thirroul record pivotal win over Illawarra Rugby League leaders De La Salle

Thirroul Butchers recorded a "pivotal" 24-22 win over Illawarra Rugby League leaders De La Salle at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
The visitors almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on the last play of the day, only for Butchers winger Josh Martin to pull off a try-saving tackle on his opposing winger Tyrell Lafituanai.
Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello was a relieved man after his team, in his own words secured a pivotal win.
"That was a really tough game," he said.
"We always thought it was going to go really deep into the 80 minutes and it did, it went down to the last 10 seconds there.
"So we're really proud of the guy's efforts to grind away there and get it done in a close one."
Needing a win to stay in the top four, the home side Butchers started the better and were rewarded with a try to centre Jye Patterson after just four minutes.
But the visitors hit back hard and were up 12-4 midway through the first half courtesy of tries to Tyla Tamou and Harry Samuel, which were both converted by Eli Levido.
Though the defending champions Butchers kept themselves in the game with Josh Martin converting his own try in the 36th minute to reduce De La Salle's lead to only two points at the half.
Trent Anderson's ladder leaders though came out of the sheds firing and skipped to an 18-10 lead in the 47th minute after Lachlan Araullo's try was converted by Levido.
The game though turned Thirroul's way in the 53rd minute when De La Salle centre Jacob Taulani was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for a professional foul.
A minute later Butchers centre Nelson Sharp crossed for the first of his two tries for the match.
In the 60th minute Sharp was in again and Thirroul led 20-18 after Martin converted the try.
Five minutes later and the Butchers were in again, this time through winger Bryden Rutledge to see the home side skip to a 24-18 advantage.
De La Salle looked dead and buried in the 70th minute when they had a second player, winger Esafe Hema, sin-binned for 10 minutes for a high shot.
But despite playing the last 10 minutes a man down, the Trent Anderson-coached visitors scored through Harry Samuel with just two minutes left on the clock. Levido, who kicked great throughout the game, missed a shot at goal he'd normally make.
Costello praised his team's resilience and execution, especially early in the second half when De La went down to 12 players.
"They don't go away. They're a good side," he said.
"I thought the first sin-bin we really capitalised and we played smart. I didn't think we really capitalised on the second one.
"We fell away from what we wanted to do there.
"But we're really proud. It was a really pivotal two points for us. We needed that today.
"I'm just really proud of the guys for being able to go and get it done."
Costello was loathe to single out individual players, but was especially pleased with the performances of Tyrell Fuimaono and Kaleb Hocking.
"I thought Tyrell Fuimaono in the middle for us was really good. We moved him into the middle today and I thought he was outstanding," he said.
"I thought Kaleb Hocking was great off the bench for us as well. It's his first game in six weeks and he was great today.
"I thought all our players were great to be honest.
"We needed that win today.
"The competition is so tight. We needed to make sure that we got those two points today.
"We've got to back it up now and go again next week. We'll enjoy this, but then we'll focus on Wests here next week."
Speaking of Wests, the Devils also secured a comfortable 44-26 win over Dapto at Sid Parish Park on Saturday.
Collegians beat Corrimal Cougars 48-6 at Collegians Sports Centre in the other game on Saturday.
