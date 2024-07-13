Wolves pick up a potentially vital point in the NPL finals race against APIA

Whilst a win would have been the preferred result, Wollongong Wolves has secured a potentially vital point at the home of the defending premiers APIA Leichhardt.
Yagoub Mustafa scored the equaliser at Lambert Park in a 1-1 draw with APIA in round 24 of the National Premier League NSW Men's competition on Saturday, July 13.
Jordan Segretto took the lead in the match just prior to half time, before the Wolves came out a different beast in the second stanza to see Mustafa score.
The point sees the Wolves consolidate their place inside the top six for the time being, with St George City the only side who can jump them, should they defeat Marconi on Saturday evening.
Both sides went into the contest off the back of defeats, with the Wolves going down 2-1 to Sydney Olympic last round and APIA losing to the Mariners midweek.
Sebastian Hernandez - fresh off a trial with A-League club Brisbane Roar - had a trademark run down the right early on. He cut inside onto his left foot and shot straight into the arms of APIA goalkeeper Anthony Bouzanis.
Just shortly after there was action down the other end and Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was forced to save down low via a header. Both sides had sights on goal inside the first 10 minutes.
The Wolves had a massive chance to open the scoring in the 25th minute when an under hit back pass from APIA was met by Andre Takami, but his shot from inside the box was smothered by Bouzanis to keep the score deadlocked.
Around the half hour mark the league's top goalscorers found their groove, led by Jordan Segretto.
Segretto left the Wolves defence twisting and turning and he unleashed a wicked shot from the edge of the area, which Janjetovic was equal to by diving low to his left to hold.
Just a minute later, Segretto forced Janjetovic into another diving save. The APIA attacker combined with Seiya Kambayashi and then shot along the ground, but the Wolves goalkeeper saved his team again.
It was third time lucky for Segretto however... to the Wolves' detriment.
He gave APIA the 1-0 lead after 42 minutes following a pin-point free kick. Janjetovic was anchored to the spot as Segretto got the ball up and over the wall, giving his team the perfect tonic going into half time. It was his ninth goal of the season.
The Wolves came out a different beast in the second half and got their equaliser in the first five minutes of the second half, through Mustafa, who notched his third goal for the club in 2024. Dylan Ryan created the goal with a lung-busting run, and Mustafa made it 1-1 from the left wing.
Chances were few and far between from there for the next 20 minutes. In the 70th minute, it was anyone's game for the taking. APIA did have the ball in the back of the net twice in the second half, but were ruled offside on both occasions.
Jack Armson hit the post in the 79th minute as APIA looked for a home winner. Meanwhile down the other end, Wolves went on the counter and substitute Alex Masciovecchio shot just wide in the 87th minute.
In the end, the result was all square.
