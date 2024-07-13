Photos galore from the 2024 South Coast Writers and Readers Festival at Thirroul

Booklovers united in full force at Thirroul on Saturday and are expected in similar numbers on Sunday for day two of the South Coast Writers Festival.
The publicity promised "award-winning authors, talented new voices, acclaimed poets, broadcasters and thinkers, and that's exactly what was delivered.
After Wollongong's 2024 Citizen of the Year Aunty Barbara Nicholson delivered the opening address it was all about thought-provoking discussion and views.
Journalist, author, and filmmaker Antony Loewenstein was in discussion with Palestinian writer Sara Saleh.
His work on Israel's technology of occupation, The Palestinian Library, called "a brave work of long-form investigative journalism" about the policies, weaponry and technology that the Israeli government has deployed against Palestine and sold around the world was the centre point.
Attention turned to First Nations poetry as artist and proud Gunai woman Kirli Saunders (OAM) and Australian-born Maori poet Anne-Marie Te Whiu joined forces with Judi Morison for a session called Yarning Poetry.
Another author with deep Wollongong connections, Emma Darragh, was up next - discussing Family, culture, selfhood and belonging with Winnie Dunn,
Darragh's debut novel-in-stories, Thanks for Having Me has been described as "intriguing, funny, and occasionally bittersweet" while Dunn's Dirt Poor Islanders draws on her lived experience.
On Sunday, the chat continues with topics ranging from the art of workshopping to determining just what makes crime fiction so compelling to music industry legends Jeff Apter and Stuart Coupe in discussion with Mercury reporter Mitch Jennings.
Aunty Barbara Nicholson gives the welcome address at the South Coast Readers & Writers Festival 2024.
