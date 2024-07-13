More heartache for Vikings as Shamrocks run riot in big Illawarra rugby win

Paul Ridgway had just watched his team return to winning ways but the Woonona Shamrocks coach couldn't help but lament his team's inconsistent season.
'We've had a lot of injuries and we've never really recovered after our tough start to the season, where we played the three best teams in the competition," he said.
Ridgway's comments came moments after watching his Shamrocks down Wollongong Vikings 45-12 at Vikings Oval on Saturday.
It was just the Shamrocks second win of the season, with their first coming against the same opposition earlier this year.
The Woonona-based club's latest win was never in doubt, with Shamrocks outscoring the home side seven tries to two.
Young Shamrocks wingers Griffin Kauffman and Jack Rochaix bagged two tries each, with Tyreece George, Joshua Jago and Benjamin Stewart also crossing for a five-pointer.
Shamrocks fullback Ryan Schoupp also contributed 15 points after kicking five conversion goals.
Lewis Brown and Max Swanenburg crossed for tries for Vikings.
"We've just had a whole bunch of injuries on the trot. We'd get guys back but then guys go out. We just had one of those seasons," he said.
"So we've got a bunch of young guys that love coming down and playing and training, which they're still doing, we're still getting good numbers to training and the effort is still really good.
"We just can't get our best team on the paddock regularly."
Ridgway conceded things could have turned out very differently for the Shamrocks if they could have managed to upset back-to-back Illawarra District Rugby Union champions Shoalhaven on the opening day of the season.
Shamrocks looked odds on to pull off a major upset at Ocean Park with just 90 seconds remaining before Shoalhaven's majestic fullback Steven Brandon spoiled the party, scoring a try on the last phase of the game, to guide his team to a hard-fought 20-17 victory.
"I think the first three games of the season took a really big toll on us as well," Ridgway said.
"The game against Shoalhaven which we lost at the death, was really challenging for our young blokes because they'd put so much into that and then to roll out of that into Kiama was another big challenge.
"Kiama has a big pack, quite good footballers, well organised and are well structured.
"And then straight out of that into Camden..........it's the top three teams in the competition this year.
"So that kind of had a big impact on our playing group. We ended up with a few injuries out of all of that.
"And we've just kind of been riding the waves in and out from there, to be honest."
Meantime, in the other games played on Saturday, Bowral Blacks downed Tech Waratahs 48-22, while Camden pipped Campbelltown Harlequins 33-29.
