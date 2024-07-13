Su'A and Tuipulotu star as Dragons hold out fast-finishing Broncos in Brisbane

Jaydn Su'A played like he had a point to prove, leading St George Illawarra Dragons to a thrilling 30-26 win over the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
Su'A, dropped from Billy Slater's Queensland team for next Wednesday's Origin decider, after featuring for the Maroons in the first two games, was particularly impressive in the first half, scoring one of the four tries the Dragons posted as they went to the halftime break 22-6 in front.
The Dragons looked to be cruising to victory when Christian Tuipulotu crossed for his third try of the match in the 43rd minute to extend the visitors lead to 22 points.
But it was all the under-manned Broncos, missing a host of players to Origin commitments, after that.
Firstly Ezra Mann overpowered Tyrell Sloan to barge over and score a try which was converted and then Kotoni Staggs picked up a loose ball and ran more than 60 metres to score.
Staggs added the conversion to reduce the Dragons lead to 28-16 with 27 minutes still to play.
Kyle Flanagan kicked a penalty goal in the 70th minute to extend the visitors lead to 14 but the Broncos refused to lie down.
Blake Mozer left Sloan in his wake as he barged over for a try, which Staggs converted, and then the centre scored his second try in the 77th minute to set the scene for a grand stand finish.
Fortunately St George Illawarra held off the late challenge and jumped into eighth spot with 22 competition points.
Speaking after the match hat-trick hero Tuipulotu said it was crucial win for the Dragons.
"It was a massive game......it sets us up for the back end of the season. Especially going into a bye after last week's loss we needed the two points," he said.
Tuipulotu also praised his inside men for setting up his three tries.
"It's a credit to all the boys, especially Moses [Suli] and Luch [Luciano Leilua], they set it up for me, I just had to fall over and score."
Jaydn Su'A was also relieved the Dragons held on for a crucial win.
"It was a very good first half. Sort of disappointed how the second half went but at the end of the day two points is two points, we will move on," he said.
Su'A added St George Illawarra concentrated on its power game up the middle early to set up the win.
"That was the focus for us going into the game and we stuck to the plan and I guess we got a few tries and ultimately that gave us the win at the end of the day."
The Dragons suffered a blow in the warm-up when Raymond Faitala-Mariner injured his back and had to pull out, with Ben Murdoch-Masila coming into the 17 and Luciano Leilua promoted to the starting side.
Despite this the Dragons started well with Tuipulotua scoring after just four minutes.
They scored three more tries in the half, including one when Staggs was in the sin-bin for 10 minutes.
