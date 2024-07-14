Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Search underway after teen boy dies in early morning South Coast crash

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 14 2024 - 10:42am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Woodstock Road and Kyeema Drive at Woodstock. Picture from Google Maps
The intersection of Woodstock Road and Kyeema Drive at Woodstock. Picture from Google Maps

A teenage boy has died following an early morning single-vehicle crash on the South Coast, near Ulladulla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.