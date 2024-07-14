'This team can play semis': Shane Flanagan talks up Dragons after Broncos win

St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan saw enough in the Dragons win over Brisbane on Saturday night to believe his team has what it takes to play semifinals this season.
Flanagan was especially pleased with how St George Illawarra played in the first 50 minutes at Suncorp Stadium as they skipped to a 28-6 lead before holding out a fast-finishing Broncos side to record a hard-fought 30-26 win.
Speaking after the game, Flanagan said the challenge was now for his players to continue their winning ways after the Dragons upcoming bye round.
"Without a doubt this team can play semi finals. The challenge for us now is to back this up," he said.
"We have some tough games after the bye. I think we have Penrith and Melbourne Storm back-to-back and then we have five of our last six games at home, so I'd like to think that's good for us as well."
The Dragons now have 22 competition points following the Red V's ninth win of the season.
The latest triumph came on the back of a dominant power game by St George Illawarra in the opening 40 minutes, which especially pleased Flanagan.
"That first 40 was Dragons like, and even the next 10 minutes of the second half was pretty good as well," he said.
"And then possession, a few decisions by the referee, us and the Broncos put us under pressure and we let them come back for a scramble at the end, but we're good enough to get away with it for what we did in the first half."
The coach praised his forwards and back-five particularly for the work they did to help record a statement win for the Dragons, who had lost all seven previous contests against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
"That's the sort of team we are. That first 40 minutes I was really proud of and that's the sort of model that we want to be," he said.
"Our back five played pretty well as well. Mika Ravalawa, [Moses] Suli and obviously Christian Tuipulotu were powerful in the back of the field, which got us off to a good start."
Flanagan said it was probably the fittest he has seen Tuipulotua, who scored a hat-trick of tries against the Broncos, look in years.
"It took him a bit of time to get fit but he's worked really hard off the field and got himself in good shape ," he said.
Flanagan and his captain for the night Jack de Belin, also praised the performances of Jaydn Su'A, who played like he had a point to prove after being dropped from Billy Slater's Queensland team for next Wednesday's Origin decider, after featuring for the Maroons in the first two games.
"That was a pretty good performance by [Su'A] considering it's been a tough week, no doubt for him," de Belin said.
"That says a lot to the character of Jaydn. It's obviously really tough there not being able to play Origin, especially in the decider up here, but he's come back to the club with a perfect attitude and put out a great performance tonight, as did all my teammates.
"I'm super proud of him and proud of everyone else.
"He was just same old Jaydn as per usual, just turned up to training and did his job and he put out a good performance and he's been one of our best all year, so full credit to him."
The man himself just wanted to put the disappointment of his Origin snub behind him and perform well for the Dragons.
"I was very disappointed at the start of the week. I had two days to sook over it and I got back to clubland and I really wanted to perform this weekend. These boys got me to where I got to so it was really important we got the win," Su'A said.
