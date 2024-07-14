Illawarra Mercury
Venomous sea snake spotted in Woonona, 1000km south of tropical waters

Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 14 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 12:38pm
Husband and wife snake catching team Glen and Pam Peacock catching a yellow-bellied sea snake washed up on Woonona Beach on July 14. Picture by Anna Warr
A highly venomous sea snake has been spotted on a beach in Woonona, nearly 1000 kilometres away from its usual tropical habitat.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

