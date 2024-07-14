Venomous sea snake spotted in Woonona, 1000km south of tropical waters

A highly venomous sea snake has been spotted on a beach in Woonona, nearly 1000 kilometres away from its usual tropical habitat.
Bulli resident Peter Owen was walking along Woonona Beach with his toddler on Sunday morning, July 14, when he stumbled across the yellow-bellied sea snake.
"We've got our two-year-old son who's into collecting rocks and shells at the moment ... he didn't see the snake," Mr Owen said.
"It was pretty still, it wasn't moving too much. I haven't seen anything like it, it's never crossed my mind that it's something I'd see here."
Mr Owen uploaded photos of the snake to social media as a public service announcement, due to many other families being out and about enjoying the sunshine.
"It's kind of funny, you try and do a public service announcement and people are telling you it's a picture of a stick," he said.
Illawarra Snake Catcher's Glen Peacock was on his way to rescue the elegant reptile when the Mercury spoke with him about midday. The expert said it had likely washed up due to illness or bad weather.
"Generally, they wash up when they're sick," Mr Peacock said.
"It could be due to bad weather, they get far out at sea, they get stuck out in currents and swept down south, and they can become unwell from storms.
"Once they end up on a beach, they're not strong enough to fight against the surf."
Mr Peacock said handling yellow-bellied sea snakes differed from his average rescue operation.
"They're highly venomous, this one looks fairly active and they're quite floppy," he said.
"You can't grab them by the tail like a regular snake, you've got to support it's body so it doesn't injure itself."
After retrieving washed up sea snakes, Mr Peacock usually contacts Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch, where the reptiles are rehabilitated by volunteers.
"Previously we've also held them for a few days and got them to Taronga Zoo," Mr Peacock said.
He said he rescues a few yellow-bellied sea snakes from Illawarra shores every season.
Mr Peacock advises people to contact a professional snake catcher if they see a washed up sea snake and to not touch them.
"Ring someone up to come and get it. A lot of people try and use sticks to try and put them back into the water," he said.
"They might start swimming, but they just get washed back out. It's best to stay with it and try and call someone."
