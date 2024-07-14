Two more men charged following fatal Unanderra Hotel brawl

Two men have been charged following their alleged involvement in the Unanderra Hotel brawl that claimed the life of adored grandfather Paul Andrews.
Jereko and Jake Jackson had their matters mentioned at Wollongong Local Court earlier this week and are charged with a common count of affray following the April 12 incident.
Jereko, of Warrawong, is also charged with common assault, while Jake, of Warilla, is facing an additional charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Rhys Olbrich, 33, also known as Rhys Wilkie, also had his matter mentioned, with an additional charge of assault causing death laid last month, three weeks after Mr Andrews died in hospital.
The Jacksons are not charged over Mr Andrews' death
Tendered court documents state Mr Andrews was with a group watching his friend Brett Fulcher take part in a pool competition. It was also Mr Fulcher's 61st birthday.
Meanwhile, another group, involving the Jacksons and Olbrich, were celebrating a 50th birthday in the function room. Police claim there is a longstanding fued between the Jacksons and the Fulchers.
It is alleged Jereko exited the function room and stared at a woman in the Fulcher group, prompting her to alert bar staff that he is "violent".
Shortly after, an argument allegedly erupted between Jereko and Mr Fulcher. Court papers state a brawl followed and Jereko and Jake allegedly used "unlawful violence" towards Mr Fulcher.
CCTV footage allegedly captured Olbrich exiting the function room to stand in the middle of the melee. Mr Andrews and a woman were shoving at one another, causing Mr Andrews to stumble onto Olbrich.
Olbrich allegedly grabbed Mr Andrews' shirt and punched him twice in the head in quick succession. Mr Andrews fell to the floor where he lay motionless, before being rushed to hospital.
Mr Andrews suffered a fracture to his skull and bleeding to his brain, undergoing two surgeries to relieve the swelling.
Affectionately known as 'Ernie', Mr Andrews died three weeks later surrounded by family after his life support was turned off.
In court, defence lawyer Matt Ward said he was awaiting a report that confirmed Mr Andrews' cause of death.
The Jacksons and Olbrich will return to court on August 17.
