'Great moment for our fans': Bulli wins Bert Bampton Cup after year from hell

Bulli Football Club's major motivation going into the Bert Bampton Cup was to put some smiles back on the faces of the supporters of their club that have done it tough in 2024.
And after a year from hell, those fans finally have something to celebrate after Bulli claimed a 1-0 win against Shellharbour in controversial fashion in the Cup final.
It took an injury time Ben McDonald penalty to claim the victory over Shellharbour on Sunday, July 14 at Wetherall Park. Shellharbour were not pleased by any stretch of the imagination about the nature of the penalty call, however Bulli didn't care the least.
Bulli's ever-reliable captain McDonald took responsibility from the spot and despite slipping in the process, made no mistake in smashing the ball home to hand his beloved club another trophy.
To say it's been a tough year for Bulli would be an understatement. Devastating floods in April completely destroyed their spiritual home ground, Balls Paddock, meaning the club has not seen home fixtures for months.
Bulli's stalwart McDonald said just moments after scoring the winning penalty that it was a great moment for the club.
"We certainly had good luck there," he said.
"Football's about fine margins. Sometimes you don't get the luck, sometimes you do. The luck's been against us this year, but we'll certainly take that today. I feel for Shellharbour. They battled really well, but there's got to be a winner, and I'll take it.
"It's been a tough year off the pitch with the ground and results wise, things haven't gone our way either. So today is a great moment for our fans. And for the boys too who don't deserve to be that far down on the ladder. We've been close in a lot of games this year."
McDonald has been there to see it all in the last decade of success at traditional IPL powerhouse Illawarra Premier League powerhouse Bulli. The no.9 said it was hard to rank where this one ranked in his career accolades.
"Every trophy is great to win, we're delighted we got it today."
Meanwhile Bulli coach Julio Miranda heaped plenty of praise for the club's 'icon' McDonald, as well as conceding his side were not at their best on the day.
"I feel sorry for Shellharbour. We didn't play our best. But we deserve a change in luck and I think the boys deserve it," Miranda said.
"We tried to play on a difficult pitch. So I'll take that. We spoke through the week and before the game today about trying to put some smiles back on the faces of the old guys that have been picking up mud [at Balls Paddock] this year.
"He's [McDonald] a leader, he's an absolute icon of this club too. If there was anybody to take that penalty, it was always going to be Benny."
Shellharbour started the final bright but it was Bulli with the best opening chance. A mistake led to the ball being played into Lewis Grimshaw, who run in on goal but put his left-footed shot high and wide from inside the box.
Next it was Bulli's major threat McDonald to shoot on target. The no.9 smashed a free-kick towards goal but Shellharbour goalkeeper Cristofer Fuentes saved over the bar.
Bulli were having a great period midway through the first half. Next it was Naoto Matsui to test Fuentes from distance, however the Shellharbour stopper was up for the task again with a diving save.
Shellharbour easily had the best chance of the first half, and it was a sitter. After a Bulli mistake in possession, Jayden Branovski got around Bulli goalkeeper Sebastian La Luz. With an open goal, Branovski put his shot wide. He had another chance on the turn just shortly after, going agonisingly close.
Then as the first half was coming to a close, McDonald was played in one-on-one, but Fuentes stood strong to keep the scores level.
Shellharbour had the last action of the first half when Bulli goalkeeper came out for a long ball but misread the situation. Zac Mazevski got his head to the ball with the goal open, but the ball trickled wide.
But the scores remained deadlocked going into half time.
Branovski was played through in on goal and looked all money to shoot but Bulli central defender Logan Mathie put in a monster challenge to deny his opponent.
Up the other end, Bulli countered through Sam Adnum, but the Bulli no.25 could only put his effort over the bar.
In injury time, Bulli broke away and Matsui had a wicked shot from distance which forced a fine stop from Fuentes.
Just when the game looked destined for extra time, disaster struck for Shellharbour. The referee adjudged the ball to have been handled by Travis Oughtred, to the disbelief of the Shellharbour players and coaching staff.
Nonetheless, it was McDonald who stepped up to take. After adjusting the ball a few times, the Bulli captain stepped up and slotted the ball home despite slipping during the shot.
Bulli won the match 1-0.
The game before the first grade fixture was a cracker, with Coniston defeating Shoalhaven 2-1 to claim the Youth Cup.
There were dramatic scenes as Shoalhaven made it 1-1 with the last kick of the game via a penalty, before Coniston scored to make it 2-1 in extra time and held on to win it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.