Kiama Winter Street Festival dazzles with snow and lights

Kiama was in full magic mode at the weekend, enchanting crowds with realistic looking snowfall, spectacular light shows and a giant lantern parade.
It was all part of the Kiama Winter Street Festival, a two-day community event that switched on Terralong Street with live mural paintings, musical gardens, stage shows and roving artists.
Local artist Darren Parlett described the free cultural initiative as "an absolute success".
"It was fun, everyone had a blast," he said.
Highlights included a snow-filled laneway, light projections that turned buildings into artworks and the dazzling laser show above Hindmarsh Park.
Over in the old fire station, visitors helped paint town mascot Daisy the Cow.
The event was possible because of a grant from the NSW Government's Open Streets program.
Next month, Kiama will host the Land of Milk and Honey music festival, headlined by Jet, The Terrys and The Vanns.
These programs are part of the NSW Government's vibrancy and visitor economy agenda, which recognises that local communities and businesses know what works best in their towns and suburbs.
